DAY 2 | Rico Blanco, Parokya ni Edgar lead established headliners at Clark Aurora Music Festival 2024

Generations have come and gone, but Original Pinoy Music (OPM) still resonates with today’s Gen Z and even the younger Generation Alpha, as felt and celebrated during the Clark Aurora Music Festival on April 7, 2024, at Clark Global City in Pampanga.

Despite the passage of time, one question still prevails: why do the songs of decades past continue to be embraced by the younger generation?

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer to this question because numerous factors contribute to why certain songs endure while others fade into obscurity.

Despite the constant influx of viral or trending music over the past few years, some songs manage to retain their relevance while others do not.

One key factor is the emotional connection that listeners have with the music. OPM often resonates deeply with Filipino audiences because it reflects their culture, experiences, and values.

These songs evoke nostalgia, capture moments in time, or express emotions in a way that resonates with listeners across generations.

Additionally, the quality of the music itself plays a significant role. Timeless OPM songs are often well-crafted in terms of melody, lyrics, and arrangement. They possess a certain authenticity and artistry that transcends fleeting trends or gimmicks.

Main stage of the Clark Aurora Music Festival 2024

On the festival’s second day, early birds could spot fans of all ages donning their comfortable yet stylish attire, with reports of over 50 thousand attendees filling the venue.

While awaiting the main highlight, the atmosphere buzzed with activity as people snapped photos, participated in various booth activities, and tried the array of food and drinks available to pass the time and beat the sweltering heat.

In addition to the main attraction, the Aurora Music Festival promises the iconic presence of hot air balloons, a sight that never fails to captivate attendees. Organized by Epic Events in collaboration with FWD Insurance.

As a first-time attendee of this highly anticipated Northern Music Festival, I wasn’t entirely sure what to expect beyond the promise of OPM performances. However, I was pleasantly surprised to find that the experience far exceeded my expectations.

Watching the OPM artists take the stage, I couldn’t help but be struck by how effortlessly they connected with their audience and showcased their unique identities as artists through their performances.

I had previously only encountered these artists through music platforms or on the radio, but there I was, standing in front of a massive stage, feeling the pulsating beat of the towering speakers as I witnessed firsthand their ability to sing, perform, and forge genuine connections with the crowd.

Orange & Lemons

Clem Castro, the singer-songwriter from the OPM band Orange & Lemons, mentioned during their performance at the music festival’s second day that even after a decade, there are still Filipinos who continue to show their support for their music, describing it as “timeless.”

Orange and Lemons

Throughout their performances, they played popular tunes such as ‘Heaven Knows,’ ‘Hanggang Kailan,’ and ‘Yakap sa Dilim,’ prompting the audience to join in singing along, with every lyric flawlessly executed.

Parokya ni Edgar

The next act features the band Parokya ni Edgar, led by Chito Miranda, who not only performed but also interacted with a younger crowd. He even gave fans the opportunity to duet with him on the song “Bagsakan.” This shows that despite being released in 2005, nearly two decades ago, people of all ages can still enjoy these classic OPM hits.

Parokya ni Edgar

Perhaps, the context in which the music is consumed can influence its longevity. OPM songs are often associated with significant events, cultural milestones, or personal memories, further embedding them into the fabric of Filipino society.

Kamikazee

At the performance of Kamikazee, one of the iconic Filipino rock bands, the audience was treated to a nostalgic journey through their greatest hits, including “Narda,” Seksi! Seksi!,” and “Chiksilog.”

Kamikazee

Composed of Jay Contreras, Jomal Linao, Led Tuyay, Puto Astete, Bords Burdeos, Jian Lubiano and Mikki Jill, wherein the band not only entertained but also ignited the crowd with their electrifying performance.

One particular song that sent the audience into a frenzy was “Sobrang Init,” popularized in 2006. As soon as the opening chords filled the air, the crowd erupted into cheers that demonstrated the enduring popularity of Kamikazee’s music even after years have passed.

Andrew E

Meanwhile, if you haven’t stumbled upon love yet, perhaps you should tune in to the rap music of Andrew E., “Kung gusto mong lumigaya ang iyong buhay / Humanap ka ng pangit at ibigin mong tunay,” which translates ‘If you want to find happiness in your life / Find someone ugly and love them truly.’

Andrew E.

With his catchy beats, witty lyrics, and infectious energy, Andrew E. has carved out a unique niche in the music industry, becoming an iconic figure beloved by fans across generations.

During his electrifying set at the music festival, Andrew E. treated the crowd to a dynamic performance filled with nostalgia from his classic hits like “Banyo Queen” to the playful antics of “Binibirocha.”

To build momentum, he attempted to offer souvenirs bearing his signature, including tennis balls, jackets, and even his shoes, which he threw to lucky fans who caught them.

The Itchyworms

Lead vocalist Jugs Jugueta, along with the rest of the Itchyworms has left a lasting legacy on OPM with their repertoire of hits from the early 2000s. Songs like “Akin ka nalang,” “Gusto ko Lamang sa Buhay,” and “Penge Naman Ako N’yan” evoke a sense of nostalgia and create memories of simpler times.

The Itchyworms

Listening to these songs in person is an experience like no other. The raw emotion and energy that this band brings to each performance resonate deeply with audiences that transport them back to a time when these songs first captured their hearts.

While, with its catchy melody and relatable lyrics, which are ingrained into the fabric of Filipino social gatherings, like “Beer” serves as a soundtrack for laughter, storytelling, and bonding moments. It embodies the carefree spirit of Filipino culture and celebrates the simple joys of friendship and togetherness.

Rico Blanco

Finally, Rico Blanco, the sole performer who truly rounded out the night, went as far as to praise the attendees of the music festival, acknowledging them as genuine supporters of Filipino music.

Rico Blanco

With renditions of his tracks like “Umaaraw, Umuulan,” “Liwanag sa Dilim,” “Your Universe,” and others, Rico’s stage presence and polished performance were unmistakably captivating.

Witnessing Rico’s performance always feels extraordinary; his charisma and unwavering professionalism shine through.

And I can say that the influence of artists and the music industry cannot be overlooked. Iconic OPM artists and bands have played a pivotal role in shaping the genre and cultivating a loyal fan base. Their continued relevance, influence, and ability to adapt to changing times help sustain the popularity of their music.

These factors converge to ensure that these songs continue to play significant roles in our lives, standing the test of time amidst the ever-changing landscape of music trends.

Image credits: John Eiron R. Francisco





