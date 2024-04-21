`

Today’s front page, Sunday, April 21, 2024

a1 front sunday 042124

CSB routs Letran for fifth straight victory

  • business mirror 728x90
  • sm job fair 728 90 (1)
  • 728 90
  • el sitio nativo banner 728 x 90 business mirror
  • sm 728x90 summer april 1 10
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

COLLEGE of St. Benilde (CSB) notched its fifth straight victory, defeating Letran, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19, on Sunday in NCAA Season 99 women’s volleyball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

The Lady Blazers, eyeing their their straight title, extended their streak to 34 matches dating to four years ago in a COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season.

The Lady Knights absorbed their first defeat after four wins in a row and dropped to No. 3 behind Lyceum (4-0).

Arellano beat San Sebastian College, 25-17, 26-28, 22-25, 25-23, 15-12.

Pauline de Guzman had 21 points, Marianne Padillon added 13 and Dodee Batindaan scored 12 as the Lady Chiefs notched their third win in five outings.

Arellano takes on CSB on Wednesday and Perpetual Help on Sunday.

  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)

San Sebastian, which was paced by Kat Santos’ 21 points, suffered their fifth straight loss.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
Related Topics

Know more