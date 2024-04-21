CSB routs Letran for fifth straight victory

COLLEGE of St. Benilde (CSB) notched its fifth straight victory, defeating Letran, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19, on Sunday in NCAA Season 99 women’s volleyball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

The Lady Blazers, eyeing their their straight title, extended their streak to 34 matches dating to four years ago in a COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season.

The Lady Knights absorbed their first defeat after four wins in a row and dropped to No. 3 behind Lyceum (4-0).

Arellano beat San Sebastian College, 25-17, 26-28, 22-25, 25-23, 15-12.

Pauline de Guzman had 21 points, Marianne Padillon added 13 and Dodee Batindaan scored 12 as the Lady Chiefs notched their third win in five outings.

Arellano takes on CSB on Wednesday and Perpetual Help on Sunday.

San Sebastian, which was paced by Kat Santos’ 21 points, suffered their fifth straight loss.