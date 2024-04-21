Chery Tiggo’s Eya Laure named PVL’s player of the week

EYA LAURE rose to the occasion when Chery Tiggo needed it most to survive the crucial stage of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference eliminations.

With their semifinals hopes at stake, Laure cleared the path for the Crossovers to move to the cusp of advancing to the next round as the sweet-hitting open spiker led Chery Tiggo’s winning run—over PLDT, 25-22, 25-16, 25-20, Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena and Akari, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17, Saturday at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex.

Her back-to-back stellar performance were enough to earn herself a second straight PVL Press Corps Player of the Week for the period April 16 to 20 in the professional league organized by Sports Vision.

The University of Santo Tomas product finished with 12 points on nine attacks and three blocks which she laced with seven excellent digs to stun the High Speed Hitters.

The sophomore followed it up with 14 points built on nine attacks, three blocks and two aces in the Crossovers’ rout of the Chargers to join semifinals-bound Petro Gazz, Creamline and Choco Mucho on identical 8-2 win-loss records.

Laure continues to embrace the trust and lessons she learned from Kungfu Reyes, her coach since college.

“Coach Kungfu always reminds me, since college, on who I am and what kind of player I am,” she said. “Now as a pro, that gives me the confidence.”

Laure has been instrumental in Chery Tigg’s blistering six-game winning streak sparked by a shocking sweep of defending champion Creamline in Santa Rosa.

Laure edged her teammate libero Jennifer Nierva, Farm Fresh’s Trisha Tubu, Creamline’s Tots Carlos and Alyssa Valdez, Petro Gazz’s Brooke van Sickle and Cignal’s Jov Gonzaga for the weekly citation.