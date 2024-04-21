`

Today’s front page, Sunday, April 21, 2024

a1 front sunday 042124

Capital1, Smart face off for PSA Cup title

CAPITAL1 and Smart battle for the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Cup title on Monday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The game starts at 9:30 p.m. after with the battle for third between the Say Chiz Smileys and the SGA Press Row Bros at 8 p.m.

Before that, the Most Valuable Player, Mythical team and Rookie of the Year will be recognized at 7 p.m.

Smart came away with a nail-biting 67-66 win in the first-round encounter before Capital1 exacted revenge with a 69-66 triumph.

The top seed Solar Boys scored a 71-70 win over the Press Row Bros and the second seed Sports Scribes outlasted the Smileys with a 54-53 overtime victory in the semifinals.

