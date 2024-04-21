Capital1, Smart face off for PSA Cup title

CAPITAL1 and Smart battle for the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Cup title on Monday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The game starts at 9:30 p.m. after with the battle for third between the Say Chiz Smileys and the SGA Press Row Bros at 8 p.m.

Before that, the Most Valuable Player, Mythical team and Rookie of the Year will be recognized at 7 p.m.

Smart came away with a nail-biting 67-66 win in the first-round encounter before Capital1 exacted revenge with a 69-66 triumph.

The top seed Solar Boys scored a 71-70 win over the Press Row Bros and the second seed Sports Scribes outlasted the Smileys with a 54-53 overtime victory in the semifinals.