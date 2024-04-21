Bryan Santos delivers as Converge finally gets win

CONVERGE finally snapped an eight-game losing streak and spoiled Meralco’s playoff bid in Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup on Sunday.

Bryan Santos delivered a career-high 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting from downtown in the second half — 16 in the third period — as the FiberXers beat the Bolts, 104-99, for first victory at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

“I just made it because I followed our plays instructed by coach and to my teammates who gave me confidence during games,” Santos said during the post game news conference.

After King Caralipio’s split free throw that tied the count at 97-all with 3:32 left in the game, Santos sparked a 7-2 run in crunch time to seal the deal with the final score with still 12 seconds left in Converge’s favor.

Alec Stockton scattered 20 points before fouling out midway fourth quarter while big man Justin Arana added 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and rookie Deschon Winston made 14 points.

John Delos Santos contributed 10 points also for the FiberXers, who is no longer qualify for playoff spot with 1-8 win-loss record.

“The players are all motivated to get this win and we’re excited,” Converge coach Aldin Ayo said. “We prepared hard against San Miguel Beer, but we didn’t win. We played the similar game plan and approach. The players are motivated and the whole team is motivated to get the first win.”

Chris Newsome posted 25 points and Chris Banchero added 20 points to lead the Bolts, but fell to 3-5 win-loss record that jeopardized their campaign to get into the top eight-team playoff round.

Meanwhile, San Miguel Beer relied on CJ Perez’s 29 big points to score a 120-100 win over a skidding NorthPort squad and stayed undefeated in seven games to remain on top of the team standings.

NorthPort suffered its fifth straight loss to fall to 4-5 record.

Image credits: Rudy Esperas





