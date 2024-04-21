Bataan, Savouge forge semifinal duel

ANGATLETA Sports-Orion (Bataan) and VNS-Savouge forged a semifinal duel with easy victories against separate quarterfinal foes in the boys’ division of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championships on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Orion swept Pool A and didn’t skip a beat in the crossover knockout phase with a 25-22, 25-19, 25-18 win over Taytay (Rizal) in only 87 minutes of play.

Pool B No. 3 seed VNS-Savouge stunned Pool A second-placer La Salle-Lipa with a 22-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-17 comeback win in one hour and eight minutes.

Orion and VNS-Savouge will battle for a slot in the finals on Friday in the same venue.

Umingan National High School from Pangasinan, which also swept its five matches in Pool B, Philippine Christian University, Hermosa (Bataan) and Canossa Academy-Lipa disputed the other semifinals pairings late Sunday.

In girls’ play, unbeaten National University (NU) picked up where it left off by trouncing fellow University Athletic Association of the Philippines bet La Salle-Zobel, 25-18, 25-16, 25-17, while La Salle-Lipa defeated Gracel Christian College, 25-14, 25-13, 25-21, to set their own semifinals clash.

NU and La Salle-Lipa joined University of Santo Tomas and Kings’ Montessori School, which arranged the first girls’ semifinals duel after also making short work of Canossa Academy-Lipa and San Juan Institute of Technology-Batangas with three-set victories.

The ongoing quarterfinals are being played under the traditional five-setter formats from the short three-set plays in the group phase featuring 12 teams in each division.

Like the quarters, the semifinals and finals are to be disputed in a win-or-go-home duel for the prestigious crown of the first youth tourney of the PNVF headed by President Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

