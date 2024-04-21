Balik Scientist: Nematodes have harmful impact on agri production

DAVAO CITY—A Filipino Balik Scientist from a United States university concluded her six-month study of nematodes here, adding another layer of wealth of information on worms and parasites, as government continued tapping into the expertise of Filipino researchers, engineers and scientists trained abroad.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) office here said Dr. Irma Tandingan de Ley completed her stint as a Balik Scientist at the University of Southeastern Philippines and Davao del Sur State College.

The DOST Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (DOST-PCAARRD) and the two schools held the exit conference last week for the nematologist after concluding her study that “shed light on the significance of gastropod research, particularly emphasizing its relevance to agriculture in the region.”

“She highlighted the prevalence of slugs and their detrimental impact on agricultural productivity, an area that had yet to be thoroughly assessed,” the DOST said in a statement.

Throughout her tenure, de Ley conducted various activities, including training and mentoring sessions for faculty and students, aimed at enhancing local capacity and knowledge in the field of nematology, the DOST said.

De Ley was Associate Project Scientist at the University of California Riverside “specializing in nematology, nematode taxonomy, systematics and phylogeny, and biological control of gastropods,” the DOST said.

The global information provider Britannica said the nematodes “are among the most abundant animals on Earth and they occur as parasites in animals and plants or as free-living forms in soil, fresh water, marine environments, and even such unusual places as vinegar, beer malts, and water-filled cracks deep within Earth’s crust.”

Britannica added that “a great deal of research has been conducted on the parasitic forms because most of them have some medical, veterinary, or economic importance”.

The Balik Scientist Program is a flagship initiative of DOST to fortify the scientific and technological workforce of the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the DOST announced that the Philippine Health Research Ethics Board (PHREB) granted accreditation to nine “Research Ethics Committees” in Davao Region “marking a significant milestone in upholding ethical standards in health research within the region”.

Level 1 awardees were the Cor Jesu College Inc. Research Ethics Committee, University of the Philippines Mindanao Research Ethics Committee, Davao del Norte State College Research Ethics Committee, Jose Maria College Foundation, Inc. Research Ethics Committee and Regional Health R&D Consortium XI Research Ethics Committee.

\Level 2 awardees were University of the Immaculate Conception Research Ethics Committee, St. Mary’s College of Tagum, Inc. Research Ethics Committee and Davao Medical School Foundation Hospital Research Ethics Committee.

Only the San Pedro Hospital Institutional Ethics Review Committee was granted the Level 3 award.

The DOST said Level 1 and Level 2 awardees “have been granted provisional accreditation, allowing them to review all types of research except clinical trials required for Food and Drugs Administration registration of new drugs within the provisional one-year accreditation period”. Level 1 awardees may apply for Level 2 accreditation.

The Level 3 accreditation allows the awardee to review all types of research, including studies required for applications for marketing authorization of food, drugs, and devices by regulatory agencies such as the FDA.

The DOST said an ethical research clearance plays a pivotal role in ensuring the protection of human participants in any health research. It also enhances researchers’ ability to publish in reputable academic journals.

The Philippine National Health Research System (PNHRS), in collaboration with the PHREB. and the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (PCHRD), awarded accreditation.

With the accreditation of the RECs, the DOST said Davao Region “is poised to make significant strides in health research, fostering a culture of ethical conduct and contributing to the advancement of knowledge in the field of healthcare.”