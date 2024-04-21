`

Today’s front page, Sunday, April 21, 2024

a1 front sunday 042124

Ant Man gets the best of his favorite player KD

sports13 042224
Anthony Edwards scores 18 of his 33 points in the third period.
  • business mirror 728x90
  • sm job fair 728 90 (1)
  • 728 90
  • el sitio nativo banner 728 x 90 business mirror
  • sm 728x90 summer april 1 10
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards drained a 3-pointer from the wing in a dominant third quarter for the Minnesota Timberwolves, nodding his head as he barked and stared at Kevin Durant on the retreat up the court.

Durant could only grin.

The young star had gotten the best of the all-time great with 10 points in a five-possession spurt as the Timberwolves closed the period on a 19-4 run for a 20-point lead on the way to a 120-95 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game One of their first-round playoff series Saturday.

Edwards had 18 points in that egregious third quarter. He finished with 33 points — and a lifelong memory. After making a turnaround fadeaway and another mid-range step-back, Edwards drained two 3-pointers in that stretch. He tossed a little bit of good-natured trash talk toward Durant in the process.

“That’s my favorite player of all time, so that was probably one of the best feelings ever in my whole life, for sure,” Edwards said.

Durant, the 35-year-old, 14-time All-Star with two championship rings, countless awards and what would appear a spot one day in the Hall of Fame, was every bit as impactful for the Suns with 31 points on 11-for-17 shooting.

  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)

“He made like four or five straight buckets like it was nothing. And I became a fan at one point,” Edwards said. “There was nothing we could do.”

The Suns felt the same way about the 22-year-old Edwards, who will play for Team USA this summer at the Paris Olympics and is fast becoming one of the faces of the league himself.

“He got his rhythm. He was able to hit a few,” Durant said. “He’s seen a couple tough ones go in. Now he’s got confidence. He’s always had confidence as a player.”

Durant was hardly offended by the audaciousness.

“That’s just hoops. You get hot, you make shots, you make tough shots, you’re going to feel excited about yourself, so it’s on me to keep coming back and show him a tough look,” Durant said. “He made some tough ones. You’ve just got to live with it and move on to the next game.”

Image credits: AP



0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
Related Topics

Know more