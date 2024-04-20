Youth group Enough is Enough Ph demands prosecution of school-predators, not victims

YOUTH group Enough is Enough Ph (EIE) is pressing for the immediate resolution of cases filed against a certain student under the alias of “Robert,” who is a victim-survivor of campus-based sexual harassment from Bacoor National High School (BNHS), and his release following his imprisonment since April 5 for four counts of cyber libel.

EIE denounced the indictment of victims rather than predators by letting cyber libel suits to be used in retribution against students seeking accountability from teacher-predators, as well as the supposedly “lax effort” of the Department of Education (DepEd) to bring them to justice.

The group argued that their founding member is a victim of “triple jeopardy:” First, the BNHS management failed to ensure safe spaces and denied him any means to seek justice and accountability, according to EIE’s lead convenor Sophie Reyes: “[That’s] the very reason…he resorted to social media to report the abuse.”

Second, the DepEd allowed such crimes and failed to hasten the investigation—although it promised the victims and their parents a swift and fair resolution, she noted.

Third, she cited that the justice system empowered the offenders to retaliate against the victim.

“The incarceration of ‘Robert’ is a threat issued to all victims who seek justice; that any attempts to call out predators and enablers alike will put [one] behind bars,” the lead convenor said.

For the group, the suit against the victim sends a chilling effect to the victims that could prevent them from coming out and seeking justice.

“This is not the time to cower into submission. All the more, victims and advocates alike must overcome odds—including the weaponization of the ‘Cybercrime Law,’ in the pursuit of justice and safer campuses,” said Reyes.

The organization was established in 2022 at the height of the sexual harassment issue involving BNHS students.

The advocates campaign for five demands: the filing of administrative and criminal against violators; their teaching licenses revoked and perpetually banned from employment that involve vulnerable sectors; the establishment of a national registry of offenders; the provision of legal, psychosocial and financial support to student-victims by their academic institutions; and the establishment of an anti-retaliatory policy to protect them from retaliation by perpetrators.

Members of EIE are now raising financial support for alias “Robert’s” bail.