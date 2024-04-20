Tap Dancing for kids @Sunshine Place

Tap dancing is a fun and fantastic workout that tones muscles, sharpens the mind, and boosts memory retention.

It is not only for adults but for children as well! Maximize your kids’ summer break with Sunshine Place’s Tap Dance course designed specifically for children. Not only will they have a blast learning new moves and fundamentals of footwork, they’ll also enhance their social skills by collaborating with peers of the same age.

The tap dancing course accepts children aged 5 to 12 years old. It is an eight-session course scheduled from 4:00-5:30 pm on April 20, 27, May 11, 18, June 1 and 8; and from 1:00-2:30 pm on May 3 and 24). The workshop participants will showcase their tap dancing skills in a recital scheduled on June 15.

Mr. Danny Vinculado will conduct the tap dancing course. He has been working with Sunshine Place for more than eight years on developing elderly-age-appropriate dances only available at Sunshine Place.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity! Let your kids embark on a rhythmic journey of tap dancing!

To enroll and for more details, please call M. (0917) 801-6440 or email hello@sunshineplaceph.com. Follow Sunshine Place online: http://www.sunshineplaceph.com/ , FB @SunshinePlace56Jupiter and IG @sunshineplaceph.