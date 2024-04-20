Surigao City earmarks P7.1 million stipends for indigent senior citizens

BUTUAN CITY—At least 1,182 indigent senior citizens from 21 island barangays in Surigao City received P7.1 million worth of stipends for the first semester this year in a series of payout activities on Wednesday.

Each beneficiary will get P6,000 in stipends from January to June this year.

In a statement Thursday, the Surigao City Public Information Office (PIO) acknowledged the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s continuing support of the city’s senior citizens through its Social Pension Program.

“The city government is also extending different programs and services to the senior citizens in the city to help them cope with their needs,” the PIO said.

It noted that the distribution of stipends would continue on April 11 and 12 in the city’s villages in the mainland area.

“Some 7,416 indigent senior citizens will benefit from the continuing payout activities in the city,” the PIO said. PNA