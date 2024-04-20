Public health gathering to explore university-community collaboration

DETERMINING collaborative steps to address inequalities in health will form the subject of a forthcoming research-and-policy conference at the University of Santo Tomas (UST), as its Research Center for Social Sciences and Education (RCSSED) will organize the “Third International Conference on Gender, Adult Literacy, and Active Citizenship for Social Transformation (GALACST 3)” on April 25 and 26.

To be staged both at the Thomas Aquinas Research Complex (TARC) auditorium and on Zoom, GALACST 3 (https://www.ust.edu.ph/galacst2024/) will explore ways partnerships between university-based health workers, public-health stakeholders, and local communities can help confront health-related challenges.

The “hyflex” (onsite and online) event will carry the theme: “Empowering Communities through University Partnerships in Public Health.” GALACST 3 comes as the world continues to move on from the Covid-19 health concern.

Professors Anna Robinson-Pant and Laura Burke of the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom; Senior Health Specialist Najibullah Habib of the Asian Development Bank; Professors Sushan Acharya, Kamal Raj Devkota and Surendra Giri of the Research Centre for Educational Innovation and Development (CERID), along with Bishnu Prasad Choulagai of the Institute of Medicine; Poojan Sharma, Sudha Ghimire and Ambika Thapa Pachya of Tribhuvan University from Nepal; as well as Professors Ma. Teresa Tricia Bautista, Camilla Vizconde, and Elizabeth Arenas of UST will be the resource persons.

UST-RCSSED is jointly organizing the free event with the UST Graduate School and the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, as well as the University of East Anglia, the University of Sussex, Tribhuvan University, and CERID.

Dr. Ma. Teresa Tricia Bautista, as conference chair, says GALACST 3 will offer continuing professional development or CPD units for medicine (nine units) and nursing (12). The event is also recognized by the Civil Service Commission.

Interested parties—whether health or non-health professionals—can register through https://www.ust.edu.ph/galacst2024/registration/. Further queries can be sent to organizers via galacst2024@gmail.com.