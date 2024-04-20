PAGES AND PUBLICATIONS: Instituto Cervantes’ ‘Día del Libro:’ Celebrating passion for books at the Ayala Triangle

INSTITUTO Cervantes de Manila, the Embassy of Spain, Ayala Land and “Make it Makati” invite visitors to the Ayala Triangle Gardens today, April 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., to “Día del Libro:” an exciting, jam-packed event filled with activities that promote the joy of reading, coinciding with World Book Day 2024.

From fiction to nonfiction and poetry to prose, thousands of books will be up for grabs around Instituto Cervantes’ premises in Ayala Triangle Gardens. Día del Libro will feature Manila’s top bookstores and publishing houses that will be selling a wide array of books at 20-percent discount. Following the tradition in Spain, each book purchase will come with a free rose.

Apart from the book market, visitors will get to join poetry recitals, free Spanish classes, book presentations, street art, games, exhibits, storytelling sessions, Spanish food, as well as fun activities for the children.

First introduced in Manila by Instituto Cervantes in 2006, the tradition of Día del Libro began in Barcelona, Spain. At present, the tradition is commemorated on St. George’s Day (April 23), during which Spanish people exchange roses and books.

This date also honors history’s two greatest writers: Miguel de Cervantes and William Shakespeare, who coincidentally died on the very same day: April 23, 1616.

These significant incidents prompted the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization or Unesco to declare the date as “World Book and Copyright Day” to instill the love of reading among the youth, and to promote respect for the rights of authors over their works.

April also happens to be the birth month of the classical Filipino poet Francisco Balagtas and to honor him, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts declared the 30-day period as “National Literature Month.”

The WTA Open Library’s inauguration stands out among Día del Libro 2024’s activities. Thanks to tie-ups with the WTA Architecture and Design Studio, Ayala Land, and Instituto Cervantes, this library will revive a successful cultural project at the Ayala Triangle Gardens: a space where books are exchanged altruistically.

Another highlight that will enrich the Ayala Triangle Gardens will be the “Paseo de la Poesía:” a street adorned with Filipino, Spanish, and Latin American poems. More than 100 authors will share verses that will weave a tapestry of literary expression.

For those who want to develop their artistic skills, Instituto Cervantes has prepared the drawing workshop “Dibujo Makati,” which will be conducted by the Spanish leading illustrator Enrique Flores, with free registration on a first come, first served basis via: https://forms.gle/BLpf6NTgwtHRAZSk8.

‘Quixotic’ challenge

IN this edition, to commemorate the Day of Miguel de Cervantes, “Instituto” will challenge visitors to join a “Quixotic” attempt: to handwrite Don Quixote de La Mancha. The final hand-written book will be deposited in the Library of Instituto Cervantes. Those interested to take part can join on the same day with no prior registration. Participants in the handwriting chain will receive a rose.

Through the third Recital of Fil-Hispanic Poetry, Instituto Cervantes is inviting poetry lovers to recite verses written in Spanish by Filipino poets. All recorded recitations will be compiled in a video that will be posted in “Instituto’s” YouTube channel by month’s end. Poetry aficionados can enlist via https://forms.gle/2GDuK9o1TLE7zfMU7.

Thanks to the collaboration of publishing houses, visitors will have the chance to meet authors who will be signing their works. Book lovers will also get to attend book presentations organized by some publishers. They may check the program schedule on Instituto’s web site.

As a perk of Día del Libro, Instituto Cervantes will offer free Spanish classes and free access to the self-learning platform “Ave” for those enrolling on April 20.

Día del Libro 2024 will close with a live concert by two leading Filipino rock bands which will start at 8 p.m.

Whether one is a lifelong reader or just discovering the joy of books, World Book Day 2024 is a day to celebrate the power of words to connect everyone. Join and experience a jam-packed evening of excitement. For this year’s celebration, Instituto Cervantes will be giving out hundreds of books for free!

Día del Libro 2024 is organized by Instituto Cervantes de Manila in collaboration with the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines; AECID; Ayala Land; Make it Makati; the embassies of Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Panama and Venezuela; Harper Collins Ibérica; WTA Architecture and Design Studio; and the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines. Among the participating publishing houses and bookstores are Ateneo University Press, Vibal Publishing, FEU Publishing House, Milflores, Anvil, Ortigas Foundation, Biblio, Everything’s Fine, Kahel Press, Tawid, and Gachapress.

Admission to all activities is free on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information on the event and its cultural programs, visit the Instituto Cervantes web site (https://manila.cervantes.es) or its Facebook page.