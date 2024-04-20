Levi in Paris, Delgaco just a paddle away to Olympics

LEVI JUNG-RUIVIVAR surprised everyone including the Philippine fans at the Aspire Ladies Sports Hall in Doha, Qatar when she grabbed the silver medal in the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Artistic Gymnastics World Cup.

She also obtained huge qualifying points to become the country’s third Filipino gymnast qualified for Paris Olympics slot after World Champion Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan. She is also the country’s tenth Olympian this year so far.

The 17-year-old Filipino-American banked on 5.8 score in difficulty, enough for 13.633 overall score to secure her first-ever medal in the World Cup plus a slot in the Olympics. Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour won the gold with 15.366 and authorized neutral athlete Alena Tsitavets took the bronze with 13.600.

Nemour would no longer compete in Ruivivar’s Olympic qualification in Doha since she already got her Paris ticket last year. Ruivivar amassed 30 Olympic qualification points to finish with 62 points, jumping from fifth to No. 2.

Final quotas could still be earned at the Asian Championships all-around events in Uzbekistan in May.

Yulo is set to compete later in the final of vault and parallel bars.

Delgaco cruises to Final A in rowing Olympic qualifiers

Joanie Delgaco finished second in the semifinal on Saturday with eight minutes and five seconds to qualify for Final A in the women’s singles sculls 2000 meters of 2024 World Rowing Asian and Oceania Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta Asian Cup in Chungju, South Korea.

Joanie Delgaco

She was behind Japanese top finisher Shiho Yonekawa who timed in eight minutes while Vietnamese Hue Pham Thi placed third with 8:07.94 to also make it to the cutoff.

Delgaco only needs to finish the Final A on Sunday as one of the five fastest rowers among the six finalists to claim a Paris Olympic ticket.

Unfortunately, Tokyo Olympian Cris Nievarez ended his Paris bid with a fifth place finish in the semifinal of men’s singles sculls 2000m after clocking 7:21.56 time.

He didn’t make it to the six-man final A.