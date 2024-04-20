‘Keys Muna’: Imminent hotel room shortage—and resulting higher room rates—could derail PHL’s ambition to lure more visitors

DOMESTIC tourists, destination management companies, even lawmakers, have long been complaining about the high cost of going on vacation here in the country, so much so that many now prefer traveling abroad where P20,000 can buy them airfare, a three-day/two-night stay and tours. Not only is domestic airfare expensive, but many hotels, especially those in Metro Manila, have raised their room rates considerably, even exceeding prepandemic levels.

Well, don’t look now, but the average daily rates (ADR) of these hospitality establishments are projected to rise further in the medium term, and likely imperil government’s ability to attract 12 million international arrivals by 2028.

In a recent news briefing, Leechiu Property Consultants (LPC) Director for Hotel, Tourism, and Leisure Alfred Lay forecast an impending hotel shortage with only 87 properties in the pipeline from 2025 to 2028, adding just 25,000 keys to the country’s hotel room supply. As such, by LPC’s projection, there will only be 308,000 hotel rooms available by 2028.

UPSCALE hotels and condos at the Bonifacio Global City business district in Taguig.

For government to attract 12 million inbound tourists by 2028, from its 7.7-million target this year, arrivals need to grow annually by some 10 percent per year.

“[In contrast], we’re going to see less than one-percent growth in hotel keys between 2025 and 2028,” he noted. “That is a significant factor because it may, in fact, limit our ability as a country to reach 12 million arrivals. As a result of this, room rates and occupancy rates will undoubtedly start increasing. And it will become a more expensive pastime for us to travel locally and for foreigners to come here,” he stressed.

Based on LPC research, a large chunk of these new hotels, at 40 percent, are located in Metro Manila (9,668 keys), 16 percent in Cebu (3,880), and the rest distributed among Boracay, Davao, Palawan, and other destinations.

Inflationary risks

Lay could not say exactly by how much the hotels’ ADR will rise, but in Singapore, which also has a hotel shortage, their ADR has risen about 25 percent. The Philippines may not follow exactly the same path, with hotels here usually adjusting their rates seasonally, i.e., they jack up their room rates during long weekends and holidays, while these are kept mostly steady for the remainder of the year.

What may further stymie the construction of more hotels in the country, he noted, is “a high inflation environment that is stubborn for the coming two to four years. [This] will certainly make for some significant challenges to hotel development, in that the cost of funding will continue to stay high and make it very, very difficult, because interest rates and borrowing is the grease that makes the real-estate market churn,” he underscored.

The Philippine Statistics Authority recently reported a headline inflation rate of 3.7 percent in March, quickening from 3.4 percent in February, as food prices, specifically that of rice, surged. This led to the policymaking Monetary Board (MB) of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to keep its key policy rate at 6.5 percent, which is used by banks to price their loans.

BSP Gov. Eli Remolona, in a news briefing after the MB policy meeting on April 8, warned of continuing inflationary risks due to rising food prices, an increase in crude prices, geopolitical concerns, and a possible wage adjustment. As such, he said, it will be unlikely for the MB to cut BSP’s policy rate by October this year, unless the next months’ inflation data show a slowdown in the rise of consumer prices, and economic growth weakens. (See, “Inflation may prompt rate cuts delay to 2025,” in the BusinessMirror, April 9, 2024.)

Pandemic delays constructions

LCP’s data showed the hotel industry was building enough rooms from 2017 to 2019, and was therefore “in lockstep” with rising inbound tourists during the period. But the pandemic caused a lot of hotels to stop their construction midway. The properties that did open two years after the pandemic “have been from the integrated resorts and casinos sector,” said Lay, with more, like Solaire Resort North, launching this year.

The “current cost of funding” is also contributing to the impending hotel shortage. BSP data showed lending rates of universal and commercial banks were running between 7.18 percent and 12.26 percent per annum in 2023. Still, by the end of December last year, loans to real-estate activities widened by some 11 percent, which helped drive the 7-percent increase in the loan portfolios of many banks.

Meanwhile, hotel ADR is projected to continue outpacing occupancy and revenue per available room (RevPAR) this year due to inflationary pressures. “While ADR typically lags occupancy growth, hotels have reported increased focus on margins and increasing ADR to offset inflation-driven higher operating costs,” said Lay. In some luxury hotels in Metro Manila, he said, “they’ve got eight to 10 restaurants that are operating. And that cost base has really skyrocketed just like your supermarket bills. So there is a little bit of margin protection going on by hotels,” he stressed.

In 2023, the ADR growth of luxury hotels in Metro Manila outpaced all hotel segments, hitting P10,264 from P8,429 per night in prepandemic 2019, even though their average occupancy dipped slightly to 69 percent from 71 percent in 2019. Last year, upper upscale hotels—those charging about P6,945 a night—surpassed both their ADR and occupancy in 2019.

Back to black in 2025

“Economy and mid-scale hotels rebounded strongly post-pandemic, spurred on by domestic demand and aggressive pricing from low-cost airlines,” said Lay. However, “upscale hotels located in major CBDs [central business districts] still await further recovery of business travelers and associated patronage for meeting spaces,” he added. Still, LCP projects the full recovery of the hotel industry by 2025, with more properties seeing their bottom lines return to black.

A number of hotels both in Metro Manila and in major destinations like Cebu and Boracay have confirmed to the BusinessMirror that while their revenues last year have surpassed pandemic levels, they have yet to eke any profit due to the slow return of international travelers and rising cost of operations, a large portion traced to higher food and power prices.

Under the baseline scenario of its National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP) 2023-2028, the Department of Tourism (DOT) projects inbound arrivals to reach 11.5 million, and 137.5 million in domestic trips by 2028. Unlike its first iteration, however, the current administration’s NTDP fails to identify the number of hotels needed to be able to accommodate the projected number of local and foreign travelers in the Philippines.

As such, it is now working with the Philippine Hotel Owners Association, which has 200 member-hotels with a room inventory of 40,000, to draw up a Philippine Hotel Industry Strategic Action Plan. The roadmap, which was supposed to have been completed in the second half of 2023, is expected to identify incentives for hotel investments and expansion, required facilities, and locations for construction. (See, “Does PHL tourism rely unduly on China?” in the BusinessMirror, April 10, 2023.)

Image credits: NICOLETA RALUCA TUDOR | DREAMSTIME.COM, MICHAEL EDWARDS | DREAMSTIME.COM





