Iloilo LGU, private sector come together to further boost tourist arrivals in Iloilo

The Provincial and City Governments of Iloilo, together with various tourism stakeholders from the private sector, is eyeing to significantly attract more inbound local and foreign travelers to Iloilo City as champions community partnerships for tourism with the recent launch of its VISIT ILOILO campaign.

Leading the groups supporting the City’s multi-sectoral tourism campaign is the Iloilo Festivals Foundation, Inc. (IFFI), together with the Department of Tourism of Region 6, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Iloilo (PCCI-Iloilo), and the Iloilo MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions) Alliance.

A multi-stakeholder tourism movement

“VISIT ILOILO is our attempt to further promote Iloilo into becoming one of the premier tourist destinations here in our country. It is an invitation for everyone to immerse themselves in our Ilonggo history, heritage, and hospitality,” says Allan Tan, president, IFFI.

Tourism stakeholders led by Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor, Jr. (8th from right) and Allan Tan, president, Iloilo Festivals Foundation, Inc. (IFFI), are going all-out to attract more tourists to Iloilo.

Iloilo City, the country’s gateway to several exciting destinations in Western Visayas, is tapping into all partners from air, land, sea transportation, accommodations, recreation, shopping, destination, and other establishments for this VISIT ILOILO alliance that ties up a well-rounded experience for local and international tourists.

Explore a variety of experiences in Iloilo

From its name, VISIT ILOILO gestures the ultimate response for tourists to explore and experience the excitement and the fun that the city offers, showcasing all of these across different channels, platforms, and discussion points possible. Along with this is to create a consistent digital awareness campaign redirecting searches across the web to a conversion site where suppliers are all present and waiting.

The campaign aims to facilitate multi-sectoral synergy and collaboration, increase awareness about the variety of experiences that tourists can explore, and create new tour packages all aimed at increasing economic gains and tourism opportunities for all.

“More than just a tourism campaign, VISIT ILOILO is a legacy that enriches our lives and leaves an indelible mark for generations to come. Together, we are very happy to welcome everyone to Visit Iloilo, Experience Iloilo, and of course Love Iloilo!” Tan adds.

For more information, feel free to contact the organization through www.visitiloilo.ph or through their official Facebook page for more details. ###