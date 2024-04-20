Globe Business champions Pinay entrepreneurs, helps unlock their full potential

GLOBE Business seeks to forge a path for women to break barriers, uplift others, and achieve their business goals.

Today, women are faced with numerous challenges including limited access to resources and mentorship, while balancing their professional and personal lives. Globe Business helps women hurdle these challenges by providing innovative solutions and upskilling opportunities to unlock their full business potential.

“By collaborating with key women business organizations and through our innovative solutions, we want to reassure women leaders that they are not alone on this journey. By providing inspiration, upskilling, and innovation, we do not only honor their achievements but also provide them with the tools they need to grow and succeed,” said KD Dizon, head of Globe Business.

For the second year, Globe Business has partnered with Cosmopolitan Philippines in honoring women entrepreneurs. This year, Globe Business shone the spotlight on exceptional Pinay business leaders who have effectively driven their companies’ digital transformation with the support of Globe’s business solutions.

Globe Business and Cosmo honored Lorelie Quiambao-Osial, president and CEO of Pilipinas Shell, and Kathrina David, supply chain management director at Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc., at an awards dinner by Cosmopolitan Philippines. Both Quiambao-Osial and David have successfully used technology and innovative strategies in their respective industries.

Globe Business has also been a steady companion of Pinaypreneurs, supporting them through strategic partnerships with business organizations and engaging them in various activities.

In collaboration with the Women’s Business Council of the Philippines, Globe Business launched its first women-only mentorship program, “She Thrives.” This peer-to-peer platform brought together women C-suite officers and aspiring Pinaypreneurs to engage in meaningful conversations to uplift, inspire, and learn from each other.

To cap off the celebrations, Globe Business gathered women business leaders in an event where they took a pause, recharged and attended a series of talks and workshops. At “She Inspires,” Globe Business connected inspiring women with each other and helped forge lasting networks.

To support women as they take on multiple roles, Globe Business partnered with Google and introduced free trials of Google Workspace and Gemini AI for Workspace.

Google Workspace focuses on productivity and cloud computing, allowing real-time collaborations. Gemini AI for Workspace is Google’s AI-powered assistant built right into the Workspace, designed to boost productivity but with enterprise-grade security.

More information is available at glbe.co/2024IWM.