EVERYTHING IS AWESOME! | LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort invites Filipino travelers to a ‘brick-tastic’ adventure

Filipino families seeking exciting travel experiences in 2024 have an awesome destination: LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort. The world-renowned family destination is packed with unique LEGO adventures, Malaysian cultural experiences, and incredible savings with the Book Early and Save promotion.

Filipinos’ growing travel appetite makes LEGOLAND Malaysia a perfect fit. A study from the Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA) revealed that Malaysia is one of Filipinos’ top five travel destinations, alongside Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand. LEGOLAND Malaysia’s focus on unforgettable experiences and its partnership with the Malaysian Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) perfectly aligns with this desire, giving Filipinos a one-of-a-kind Malaysian adventure they can’t find anywhere else.

“2023 was a fantastic year for LEGOLAND Malaysia,” said CS Lim, Divisional Director of LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort. “Families rediscovered the joy of our attractions, the shaded MINILAND Amazing Malaysia, captivating LEGO 4D movies, and our new LEGO Friends Rooms at the LEGOLAND Hotel. Our ‘Book Early and Save’ promotion also offers incredible value and encourages visitors to return throughout the year!”

A Year of Brick-tastic Fun All Year Round

Get ready for a year of nonstop fun at LEGOLAND® Malaysia. 2024 brings a whirlwind of exciting experiences, all carrying that unique LEGO spark and sprinkled with surprises drawn from Malaysia’s rich culture. Every month holds a fresh adventure, promising endless opportunities to play, learn, and explore.

Prepare to discover the breathtaking MINILAND Amazing Malaysia, where guests will step into a world where Malaysia’s most iconic landmarks, vibrant cultural scenes, and stunning natural wonders come to life – all built from LEGO bricks. This intricate miniature world captures the essence of Malaysia in playful detail. And now, with added shade structures throughout MINILAND, guests can comfortably immerse themselves in this captivating LEGO adventure.

Fans of LEGO Friends have a double dose of fun at LEGOLAND Malaysia! LEGOLAND Hotel welcomes guests to step into the colorful world of their favorite characters with the addition of LEGO Friends-themed rooms. The adventures continue with a brand-new 4D movie experience, where guests can join the LEGO Friends on a whirlwind journey full of excitement and friendship.

Gear up for a wave of tropical fun! LEGOLAND Water Park’s Splash Carnival returns this July with a brand-new Tropical Beach theme. Imagine swaying palm trees, beach-themed surprises, and a tidal wave of refreshing water-based activities. Get ready to make a splash with exciting challenges, thrilling performances, and maybe even a few celebrity sightings. This summer celebration promises to create memories that will keep you smiling long after the sun sets.

This October, LEGOLAND Malaysia becomes a haven for Halloween mischief during its Brick-or-Treat Celebrations! Join the Monster Party as the park transforms into a spooky, fun-filled wonderland, bursting with festive decorations. Little ones in costume get free entry with a full-paying adult and are invited to unleash their inner ghouls and goblins. Expect thrilling parades, encounters with exclusive Halloween LEGO characters like LEGO Dracula, and the return of the exclusive Halloween 4D Movie “The Great Monster Chase.” Don’t miss the chance to win awesome LEGO prizes in the costume contest!

Celebrate the holiday season with a LEGO twist! LEGOLAND Malaysia sparkles with festive magic during Brick-Tacular Holidays in December. Marvel at Southeast Asia’s largest LEGO Christmas tree, a breathtaking testament to holiday joy. Join in the festive fun with a special LEGO advent calendar, where daily surprises await those who purchase within the park. Of course, the holidays wouldn’t be complete without a visit from LEGO Santa himself. Share your wish list with LEGO Santa and create memories that will last long beyond the season.

SEA LIFE Malaysia continues to amaze, offering a vibrant underwater world ready for discovery. Designed to foster a love for the ocean in guests of all ages, this captivating aquarium delivers interactive learning experiences and unforgettable encounters with over 13,000 sea creatures across 11 stunning habitat zones. This year, LEGOLAND Malaysia reintroduces its exclusive SEA LIFE Underwater Dining experience. Guests savor a delectable meal amidst the aquarium’s wonders after hours, followed by an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour revealing the magic of marine life care.

Book Your Adventure and Save!

Maximize your fun and minimize your costs with LEGOLAND Malaysia’s ‘Book Early and Save’ promotion. Find amazing deals on day tickets and experiences on the official website: https://www.legoland.com.my/tickets-passes/day-tickets/offers-deals/