Empowerment amid uncertainty: The story of Madiskarte Moms PH

AS the world grappled with the Covid-19 pandemic’s onset, Filipino families faced the daunting challenge of adapting to a strange new normal. The lockdown blurred the lines between work, school and personal life, transforming homes into multifunctional spaces—offices, classrooms, and playgrounds combined.

For many mothers, this crisis intensified the complexity of their roles, merging personal and professional boundaries and escalating the demands of household management and caregiving. They found themselves juggling telecommuting, virtual schooling and daily chores, orchestrating every minute of the day without reprieve amid these unprecedented challenges.

Moreover, budgeting became a critical skill as many families experienced reduced incomes or job losses. Mothers became central figures in stretching budgets to cover essentials, turning daily financial decisions into major economic considerations.

My partner Lou, who thrives on social interactions and attending events, found the initial lockdowns particularly difficult. Being confined at home and unable to visit her children during this period caused her significant stress. The only thing that helped her cope and kept her busy was this Facebook group called Madiskarte Moms PH, which became her refuge.

THE MADISKARTE MOVEMENT

Madiskarte Moms PH (MMPH) was established in 2020, amid the economic and social upheavals caused by the pandemic. The community was born out of the necessity to support mothers facing the dual pressure of managing their homes and seeking financial stability. This online community was founded during a period when many mothers were desperately seeking ways to earn while still being able to look after their children and homes.

Thanks to its active members, Madiskarte Moms PH quickly became a sanctuary for moms feeling isolated and overwhelmed by the sudden shift to full-time home management and remote work.

The platform offered not only emotional support but also economic opportunities, connecting mothers with resources and networks to initiate and grow home-based businesses. This supportive network proved invaluable for mothers navigating the complexities of entrepreneurship while managing family life.

The community also underscored the often overlooked versatility and resilience of mothers, proving essential in helping them navigate pandemic life while fostering a strong sense of community and mutual support.

To initiate conversations and encourage shared experiences, MMPH involved a group of mommy bloggers that included Lou Ventigan of LemonGreenTeaPh; Michelle Hill of Rockstarmomma; Kath Rivera of KathRivera.com; Kaycee Enerva of The Macho Mom; Karina Ramos of Digital Filipina; Jaimie Felix of The Mermaid In Stilletos; Erica Yu Bonifacio of Ericayub.com; Jen Maslang of ShopGirlJen; and Iris Acosta of PinayAds.com. Guiding the group were Cheryl Maxine Parangan-Loyola, Daphne Gripal, and Marist Nagera Marquez.

With the support of PLDT Home and its mommy bloggers, MMPH has evolved beyond a mere community—this safe online space has become a haven for entrepreneurial growth and emotional support. With its robust network of over 172,000 members and 15,000 trained entrepreneurs, MMPH continues to build partnerships with local and international brands to broaden its impact. It provides workshops, networking opportunities and mentorship, all aimed at empowering moms to start and scale their businesses. The importance of digital tools and online platforms was emphasized, equipping members to thrive in a digital economy.

Building on its remarkable journey of empowering Filipino mothers through entrepreneurship, the group has garnered several prestigious awards that underscored its significant impact on community development and business innovation.

Among its accolades, Madiskarte Moms PH proudly received the Silver Award from the Asia Pacific Stevie Awards, which recognized its innovative approach to community relations and public service communications. This international accolade underscored the platform’s effectiveness in leveraging community power to drive economic and social change.

Further cementing its reputation for excellence in public relations, MMPH was honored with the Grand Anvil Award, the highest PR award in the Philippines, presented by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines. This was complemented by a Gold Anvil Award for its specialized public relations program during the Gawad Madiskarte event, celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit of Filipino mothers.

Additionally, MMPH’s dedication to sustainable development and prosperity earned it the SDG Award for Prosperity from the Global Compact Network Philippines, part of the United Nations Global Compact. This recognition came during the 3rd SDG Awards in November 2023, celebrating the community’s efforts in promoting sustainable business practices among its members.

The community also received the Gold Award for Best PR Program in Southeast Asia from the ASEAN PR Network at the 4th ASEAN PR Excellence Awards in September 2023. This award highlighted Madiskarte Moms PH’s exceptional ability to foster a supportive network that not only encourages economic growth but also builds strong social connections among mothers across the region.

GAWAD MADISKARTE 2024

AS part of PLDT Home’s support for Madiskarte Moms PH, the brand has organized the Gawad Madiskarte Awards, dedicated to its members who have stood out with their inspiring entrepreneurial stories.

This year, the 2024 Gawad Madiskarte Awards shines the spotlight on sustainability, honoring mompreneurs who not only thrive in their businesses but also pioneer eco-friendly practices.

In a time when the Philippines is facing environmental and economic challenges, Gawad Madiskarte is looking for mompreneurs who are leading by example, demonstrating that sustainable business practices are not only possible but also profitable. By supporting and celebrating these visionary women, Gawad Madiskarte hopes to inspire other entrepreneurs and businesses to create a brighter, more sustainable future for all.

According to a report by www.earth.org, some of the pressing environmental issues in the Philippines in 2024 are plastic pollution and marine pollution. The country is highly dependent on single-use plastics that generate an annual 2.7 million tons of waste, a problem that the World Bank calls “staggering,” coupled with an insufficient waste management system. The World Bank also reports that an estimated 20 percent of this plastic waste ends up in Philippine waters, endangering marine biodiversity.

This year’s major awards are Diskarteng Eco-Friendly, for the mompreneur who is leading the charge in environmental responsibility and pioneering green solutions with vision and progress; Diskarteng Angat, for the mompreneur who achieves exceptional sales growth in her business while leading the way in sustainability; and Diskarteng May Puso, for the mompreneur who creates a positive change by fulfilling her social responsibility to her communities.

There will be two winners per major award. One winner will come from the Start-Up category and the other one from the Scale-Up category. For the Start-Up category, the mompreneur’s business should be running for at least six months; for the Scale-Up category, it should be running for at least 13 months with supporting documents, such as a DTI and BIR permit. Owners must also have an online shop on any e-commerce platforms or social media accounts.

To join, fill out the Google Form with your answers and requirements.

Mompreneurs may access the Gawad Madiskarte application form by joining the community.

More information on MMPH and Gawad Madiskarte is available at www.madiskartemoms.ph.