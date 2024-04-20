CHARGING WHILE BOWLING | Putting the Infinix NOTE 40 Pro+5G through its paces

In a world where style meets functionality, the Infinix NOTE 40 Pro+ 5G Series emerges as the game-changer, transforming everyday activities into stylish adventures. From the casual bowler to the avid hobbyist, this cutting-edge device is revolutionizing how we capture moments and share experiences.

Infinix Philippines recently held an exciting bowling media activity at Studio 300 to promote the NOTE 40 Pro Series. Guests got first dibs on the Infinix NOTE 40 Pro+ 5G, experiencing firsthand how its reliable specs, like the 100W All-Round Fast Charge + 20W Wireless MagCharge, can enhance their bowling experience and bring ease to their everyday lives.

“The Infinix NOTE 40 Pro Series has three charging modes: hyper mode for quick charging 50% in 8 minutes; the low-temp mode keeps the device cool even in high temp environment; and smart mode that’s a balance of the first two modes,” said Charisma Buan, Infinix Senior Public Relations Manager.”



Infinix Senior PR Manager, Charisma ‘Jelly’ Buan, expressed her gratitude to all the attendees of Infinix Philippines’ bowling activity.

“Infinix is just getting stronger as we’re launching the all-new NOTE 40 Pro Series with the country’s prettiest and sexiest top YouTuber and actress, Ms. Ivana Alawi.”

Hitting perfect 10s with Infinix NOTE 40 Pro+ 5G

Considered a favorite leisure activity, bowling is best experienced with friends and family. Infinix Philippines transformed the experience with the help of the Infinix NOTE 40 Pro+ 5G, providing guests with long-lasting battery life and fast-charging capabilities while playing a few rounds of bowling.

From capturing candid moments while playing bowling and singing karaoke, to sharing new adventures with friends and followers on social media, the Infinix NOTE 40 Pro+ 5G enables them to enjoy fully without worrying about their battery draining to zero.

Whether it’s bowling or any hobby you enjoy, you can feel more at ease with Infinix NOTE 40 Pro+ 5G’s charging power and smooth performance. Its stylish design can also add personality to your looks. Take your experiences and lifestyle to new heights with the Infinix NOTE 40 Pro+ 5G.

The Infinix NOTE 40 Series is set to launch on April 24, 2024, available via e-commerce stores and offline kiosks. Stay tuned for the latest updates about the Infinix NOTE 40 Series and its new ambassador, Ivana Alawi, by following Infinix Philippines’ Facebook page and joining the Facebook Community.