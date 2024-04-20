Bulacan graduates thank Cayetanos for their successful Tesda training

MORE than 100 students from Bulacan expressed their appreciation for the support of senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano in helping them reach educational success.

On April 11 at the Richwell Colleges Events Center in Plaridel, Bulacan, the siblings-lawmakers provided the graduates with aprons, shirts, and tool kits, which marked the culmination of their journey after completing their Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) training.

A graduate of Cookery under National Certification (NC) Level II, Josefino C. Franzuela conveyed his appreciation to the senators. He said in Filipino that he wholeheartedly thanks the senators who helped them reach their dreams, as the students were able to add to their knowledge in cooking, which was previously just their leisure activity.

The students enrolled in two courses: the “Training for Work Scholarship Program (TWSP)” and “Special Training for Employment Program (STEP).”

TWSP focuses on providing courses for skilled workers in priority sectors, which include Hilot (therapeutic massage), Housekeeping, and Cookery. On the other hand, STEP equips students with skills for entrepreneurial, self-employment, and service-oriented activities, which enhances their employability and productivity within local communities, with courses like Shielded Metal Arc Welding, Cookery, as well as Bread and Pastry Production.

Second District Representative Ditse Pancho of Bulacan, Tesda Bulacan provincial director Melanie Grace Romero, as well as Richwell Colleges Inc. president Romeo de la Rosa and Vocational Department head Richel Kalaw, graced the ceremony.

Romero expressed her profound gratitude for the Cayetanos’ support, as it was proof that the national government is at work round-the-clock. She said that the senators push to have scholarships and provide several free training sessions.

The lawmakers have long advocated their linkage with Tesda, which aims to communicate to the public the value of certification, and how it can lead the way for success—particularly for those who are aspiring for non-traditional career tracks.