De La Salle University is classified as among the world’s best higher education institutions in eight subjects in the latest edition of the “Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings by Subject.”

DLSU is the top Philippine university in Linguistics (201-250), Modern Languages (251-300), and Chemical Engineering (401-430).

La Salle is also the lone local higher learning institution ranked in Electrical and Electronic Engineering (501-530).

Moreover, it is the country’s leading private university in Business and Management Studies (401-450), Economics & Econometrics (401-450), and Computer Science & Information Systems (651-700).

Meanwhile, the university retained its standing in the English Language & Literature subject (201-250).

It has also maintained its ranking in Arts and Humanities, Social Sciences and Management broad subject areas, both placing in the 401-450 bracket.

QS employs the following metrics to evaluate the subject rankings: Reputation indicators which are based on the responses of more than 240,000 employers and academics to QS surveys; Citations per Paper and H-Index which measure research impact and productivity; and International Research Network which assesses cross-border research linkages.

For more details, visit: https://www.topuniversities.com/subject-rankings/2024.