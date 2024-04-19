SMB looks to move closer to quarterfinals as Converge seeks first win

UNBEATEN San Miguel Beer shoots for a quarterfinal berth when it battles winless Converge on Friday in Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Beermen (5-0) are coming off a tight 113-110 win over Terrafirma last Sunday and look to score a more comfortable win against the FiberXers (0-7) in their 4:30 p.m. encounter.

“One game at a time. So now we think of Converge. That is the ladder. So we have 11 steps in the elimination round, and we are going to our sixth step. That’s the only thing we are thinking of,” Gallent said.

Converge already out of the running for the quarterfinals, is expected to play spoiler as as it tries to get a victory behind the tandem of guard Alec Stockton and big man Justin Araña.

Meanwhile, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel will be without Jamie Malonzo (right calf tear) when it faces TNT Tropang Giga at 7:30 p.m.

The Gin Kings have scored back-to-back wins and hold a 5-3 record.

Without Malonzo, rookie Ralph Cu is also expected to step up anew after his near triple-double of 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a 95-88 win over NorthPort.

TNT Tropang Giga is also coming off back-to-back wins and hoping to improve its 4-3 record.