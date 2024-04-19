Six wrestlers begin Olympic qualifying quest in Kyrgyzstan

SIX Filipino wrestlers attempt to get through the final of the Asian Wrestling Championships Olympic Qualifying tournament starting Friday until the weekend in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to pick an Olympic ticket.

Grappling world champion Fierre Proudhon Afan will be competing for the men’s 74 kgs freestyle while Jason Baucas will try his luck in men’s 67 kgs class Greco Roman and Mark Ervin Oliveros fights at 60 kgs Greco Roman event.

The women wrestlers are Jiah Pingot in women’s 50 kgs freestyle event, Aliah Rose Gavalez in women’s 53 kgs freestyle event and Arian Geralin Carpio in women’s 62 kgs freestyle.

Wrestling Association of the Philippines (WAP) President Alvin Aguilar told BusinessMirror on Thursday that qualifying for the Paris Summer Olympic Games is absolutely more difficult than expected because they need to be in the final of the Asian Championships.

“It’s like passing into the eye of the needle because all Asian countries are so competitive in wrestling and everybody wants to go to Paris,” Aguilar said. “Only the gold and silver medalist in the Asian Championships in Kyrgyzstan will qualify for the Olympics.”

The last bus for wrestling Paris Olympic qualification after the Asian championships is set from May 9 to 12 in Istanbul, Turkey, which is the World Wrestling Olympic qualification tournament. Only the medalists — bronze, silver or gold — will make it to Paris games.