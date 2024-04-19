SCABS as a leadership tool

ONE key benefit of attending webinars, which I do as part of my work as volunteer CEO of the Philippine Council of Associations and Association Executives (PCAAE), is that you always learn something new.

Such is the case when I hosted the webinar, “Leadership Elevated: Transforming Managers into Visionary Leaders” by Dr. Celia Chomón Zamora, CAE and director of Professional Learning and Certification for the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL).

From Dr. Zamora’s webinar and from researching more for this column, I’ve learned at least two new things: SCABS and mnemonic.

Before delving into SCABS, I’ve first learned a new word “mnemonic” derived from the ancient Greek word mnemonikos meaning “of memory” or “relating to memory.” A mnemonic, therefore, is a device, memory aid, or technique used to help individuals remember information more easily. These devices can be particularly helpful for remembering complex information, lists, or sequences by breaking them down into more manageable components.

SCABS is one such mnemonic device to remember five different aspects of effective leadership and team management: “Success,” “Challenge,” “Assistance,” “Brainstorm” and “Shout-out,” as follows:

Success. Recognizing achievements, milestones and contributions fosters a positive and motivated team culture. By acknowledging and celebrating success, association leaders inspire confidence, boost morale and reinforce desired behaviors among team members. This can lead to increased engagement, productivity and overall satisfaction within the association.

Challenge. Instead of fearing or avoiding challenges, association leaders should encourage their teams to embrace them as catalysts for improvement. By promoting a culture that embraces challenges, these leaders can empower their teams to develop resilience, problem-solving skills and adaptability, enabling the association to navigate obstacles more effectively and to capitalize on opportunities for advancement.

Assistance. Providing assistance and support to team members is crucial for association leaders. Leaders should be accessible, approachable and willing to offer guidance, mentorship and resources as needed. By providing assistance, leaders empower their teams to overcome obstacles, develop new skills and achieve their goals. This encourages a sense of trust, collaboration and mutual respect within the association, leading to greater cohesion and effectiveness.

Brainstorm. By encouraging open and inclusive brainstorming sessions, association leaders can tap into the collective wisdom and creativity of their team members. This generates fresh ideas, solutions and opportunities for improvement. Leaders should facilitate brainstorming sessions effectively, encouraging participation from all members and valuing diverse perspectives. This promotes innovation, collaboration and continuous improvement within the association.

Shout-out. Publicly acknowledging team members who demonstrate excellence, initiative and dedication boosts morale, motivation and a sense of belonging. Association leaders should regularly give shout-outs to team members who go above and beyond their roles. This reinforces positive behaviors, strengthens team morale and fosters a supportive and inclusive team culture. Ultimately, it contributes to a more engaged, productive and high-performing association.

By integrating the SCABS principles into their leadership approach, association leaders can cultivate a positive and high-performing organizational culture that drives success and achieves collective goals.

Octavio Peralta is founder and volunteer CEO of the Philippine Council of Associations and Association Executives, the “association of associations.” The views he expressed herein do not necessarily reflect those of the BusinessMirror. E-mail: bobby@pcaae.org.