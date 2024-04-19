San Miguel Beer relies on 51 points in third, blasts Converge

MIGHTY San Miguel Beer exploded for 51 points in the third period to blast winless Converge, 112-103, on Friday and claim a quarterfinal berth at Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Down by 43-50 at the halftime break, the Beermen bounced back huge in the third quarter behind Marcio Lassiter’s instant offense of five three-point bombs that turned the tide in their favor to stay undefeated in six games.

Lassiter led the Beermen’s assault in the third quarter, scoring 17 of 19 points, while CJ Perez poured in 11 of his 25 points in the same period in addition to his 10 rebounds, and Don Trollano fired 11 of his 19 points also in the third period.

San Miguel Beer outscored Converge, 51-20, in the third quarter, providing them a big advantage, 94-70, heading to the last quarter. The FiberXers tried to overcome the deficit in the fourth but came up short, resulting in their eighth straight loss.

“We just started bad again like our game against Terrafirma,” San Miguel Beer coach Jorge Gallent said. “We are lacking of energy again. But just what I tell my players, the game is not finished in the first half so you have to pick up in the second half which everybody did especially Marcio.”

Terrence Romeo added 18 points and seven-time Season Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo made 14 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks also for the Beermen.

Alec Stockton scattered a career high 36 points on top of five triples and five rebounds while Justin Arana added 18 points for Converge.