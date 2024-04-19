Rhian Ramos, 30 other Filipinos stranded in Dubai as chaos mars airport

AT least 30 Filipino tourists and workers were stranded in Dubai as chaos mars the Dubai International Airport two days after massive flooding in the United Arab Emirates.

One of those stranded is GMA actress Rhian Ramos.

“Is there anyone from Emirates in Dubai that can help us? We need to rebook please” Ramos posted in X.

Her post came with two photos of people crowding the Emirates counter and a short blanket with rolled up towels apparently showing she and her travel mates were sleeping at the floor of the Dubai airport.

Dubai International Airport is one of the busiest international airports in the world.

The airport experienced flooding and many flights were cancelled or delayed due to the two days of unprecedented rainfall in the UAE.

However, due to the high volume of affected passengers, many ended up being stranded, or their baggage getting lost.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the Philippine Consulate in Dubai has so far received requests for assistance from at least 30 Filipinos.

“The Consulate will extend help to our stranded kababayans,” DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega told BusinessMirror.

Some of these stranded passengers were told that the next available flight for them would be in the next few days.

Agency videos showed large crowds of passengers at the airport, which was recently named as the second busiest worldwide.

Hours after her post on X, the Kapuso actress announced that she will be flying home to the Philippines.

“Hallelujah! Thank you Lord!!!

“Grabe, super miracle yung nangyari, so happy to be coming home. So excited to shower, too” she tweeted.