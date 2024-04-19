`

Today’s front page, Thursday, April 18, 2024

screenshot 2024 04 18 at 12.22.32 pm

Rhian Ramos, 30 other Filipinos stranded in Dubai as chaos mars airport

image001
Photos Courtesy: Rhian Ramos
  • business mirror 728x90
  • sm job fair 728 90 (1)
  • 728 90
  • el sitio nativo banner 728 x 90 business mirror
  • sm 728x90 summer april 1 10
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

AT least 30 Filipino tourists and workers were stranded in Dubai as chaos mars the Dubai International Airport two days after massive flooding in the United Arab Emirates.

One of those stranded is GMA actress Rhian Ramos. 

“Is there anyone from Emirates in Dubai that can help us? We need to rebook please” Ramos posted in X.

Her post came with two photos of people crowding the Emirates counter and a short blanket with rolled up towels apparently showing she and her travel mates were sleeping at the floor of the Dubai airport.

Dubai International Airport is one of the busiest international airports in the world.

The airport experienced flooding and many flights were cancelled or delayed due to the two days of unprecedented rainfall in the UAE.

  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px

However, due to the high volume of affected passengers, many ended up being stranded, or their baggage getting lost.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the Philippine Consulate in Dubai has so far received requests for assistance from at least 30 Filipinos.

“The Consulate will extend help to our stranded kababayans,” DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega told BusinessMirror.

Some of these stranded passengers were told that the next available flight for them would be in the next few days.

Agency videos showed large crowds of passengers at the airport, which was recently named as the second busiest worldwide.

Hours after her post on X, the Kapuso actress announced that she will be flying home to the Philippines.

“Hallelujah! Thank you Lord!!!

“Grabe, super miracle yung nangyari, so happy to be coming home. So excited to shower, too” she tweeted.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
Related Topics

Know more