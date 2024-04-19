PGEC inks PV supply deal with Trina Solar

PetroGreen Energy Corp. (PGEC), a subsidiary of publicly listed PetroEnergy Resources Corp., will source PV solar modules from Trina Solar, a global leader in smart PV (photovoltaic) modules and energy storage solutions.

PGEC and Trina Solar signed a master supply agreement (MSA) to facilitate the former’s solar energy expansion.

Under the MSA, Trina Solar will supply 117 megawatts (MW) of high-performance PV solar modules to various projects in the Philippines spearheaded by PetroGreen’s subsidiary, Rizal Green Energy Corp. (RGEC).

This partnership is poised to significantly contribute to the Philippine government’s energy mix target by 2030, the company said in a statement.

Trina Solar and PGEC forged their partnership in 2015. The collaboration has already seen success with the delivery of 27MW of modules to PGEC’s Dagohoy solar PV project on the island of Bohol. This project—which is reportedly the first large-scale solar farm on the island—is due to be completed this year. It aims to help the island province reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.

Trina Solar will also supply modules to PGEC’s projects including those in the provinces of Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan, and Isabela.

Altogether, these projects will utilize more than 129,000 modules, generating an estimated annual energy yield of 129.14 gigawatt hours. This amount of electricity is sufficient to power 53,800 Philippine homes each year, based on average household consumption.

Trina Solar Asia Pacific President Todd Li and PGEC Vice President for Commercial Operations and Business Development Maria Victoria Olivar signed the MSA in Singapore.