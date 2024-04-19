PCO touts Marcos ‘brand of leadership’ for Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2024 list

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s inclusion in Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2024 shows his “brand of leadership” is now gaining international attention, Malacanang said Thursday.

In a statement on Thursday, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) attributed the recognition to Marcos’ socioeconomic policies, which led to robust economic growth.

“Despite geopolitical tensions and the hurdles posed by the Covid-19 [novel coronavirus disease] pandemic, President Marcos has elevated the Philippines on the world stage and contributed to regional stability, notably in the Indo-Pacific region,” PCO said.

“The President continues to steer the country towards peace and prosperity towards his vision of a Bagong Pilipinas [New Philippines],” it added.

In being named “influential leader,” Marcos Jr. joins the elite list of the global media brand known for its iconic Person of Year and annual roster of most influential people.

TIME correspondent Charlie Campbell did not sugar coat Marcos’ Jr. family background and how he rose to power in 2022 in his introduction:

“For Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos to make history, he first needed to rewrite his nation’s. His dictator father plundered billions of dollars from state coffers and stood accused of grievous human-rights violations until his ouster in 1986. Bongbong’s rise to the Philippine presidency in 2022 was owed to whitewashing this family legacy through clever manipulation of social media.”

However, the magazine noted that notwithstanding the apparent personal motivation for Marcos Jr. to run for office, he has risen above this and emerged as a statesman.

“Yet Bongbong’s desire to rehabilitate the Marcos name has resulted in other shifts. He brought technocrats back into government, steadied the post-­pandemic economy, and elevated the Philippines on the world stage,” Campbell wrote.

The Palace made no comment on the article’s criticism on the “tainted” family history of the President.

It said the President drew attention with his steadfast opposition to Chinese aggression in the South China Sea and his bolstering Philippine relations with the United States.

This year’s list of influential people from Time included artists such as Dua Lipa, Dev Patel, and 21 Savage; “icons” like Taraji P. Henson, Kylie Minogue and Elliot Page; “titans” such as Patrick Mahomes, Satya Nadella, and A’ja Wilson; innovators such as Jensen Huang, Maya Rudolph, and Shawn Fain; pioneers like America Ferrera, Lesley Lokko, and Ophelia Dahl.

Marcos was included in the list’s leaders category, which includes Yulia Navalnaya, Narges Mohammadi, and Donald Tusk, among others.

