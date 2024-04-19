Palawan-based Wescom to host ‘Balikatan’ drills

Two important external defense exercises will be held at the area-of-jurisdiction of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) Western Command (Wescom) based in Puerto Princesa, Palawan in this year’s “Balikatan” which will be held from April 22 to May 10.

Wescom commander Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos said in a Facebook post Thursday that these two events are the so-called “Combined Joint All Domain Operations (CJADO)” training of this year’s exercise.

These drills are the “Maritime Key Terrain Security Operations” and the “High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Insertion.”

“Notably, US allied forces have already begun establishing logistics infrastructure in Wescom’s joint operational area for the BK39-2024 training events,” he said.

“Participants will engage in simulations, live-fire drills, and tactical exercises, aimed at enhancing cooperation and boosting the capabilities of the AFP and the US military. Likewise, these training events will increase the allied forces’ ability to work together in response to crises across the military spectrum to accomplish the mission while also supporting the local population,” he added.

AFP also said several humanitarian civic assistance projects, such as the ongoing construction of a health care center in Barangay Punta Baja, Rizal, and the upcoming civil-military engagements in the area will provide immediate and direct benefit to the local communities of Palawan.

Around 16,000 American and Filipino troops are expected to take part in this year’s “Balikatan” exercise.

Image credits: AP/Aaron Favila





