Nievarez fans Paris bid in Korea, Malabuyo’s fate teeters in Doha

CRIS NIEVAREZ stayed in contention for a second-straight Olympic stint while Emma Malabuyo was on the brink of missing the bus to Paris on Friday.

Tokyo Olympian Nievarez managed to advance to the semifinal round of the men’s 2,000 meters single sculls at the World Rowing Asian and Oceania Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta and Asian Rowing Cup in Chungju, South Korea.

Nievarez, 24, was fourth in the opening heat but did well in the repechage where he placed third, enough to progress to the semifinals that are set Saturday at Tangeum Lake.

He clocked seven minutes and 32.84 seconds—under a second slower than his time in the heats—to place third and progress to the semifinal round on Saturday at the Tangeum Lake International, according to coach Edgardo Macabitas Maerina, a 1988 Seoul Olympian. “Every rower here is competitive here that’s why he needs to paddle hard.”

Nievarez finished behind Vietnam’s Hieu Nguyen Van (7:31.06) and Iran’s Hamidreza Rezvani (7:32.58) in the six-rower repechage.

Joanie Delgaco, meanwhile, competes in women’s 2000m singles sculls semifinal after placing second in the heats in the women’s qualifiers.

Unfortunately, the men’s doubles sculls of Rynjie Peñaredondo and Zuriel Sumintac were eliminated in the men’s double sculls heats.

The top five finishers in the finals of all rowing events will earn tickets to Paris.

Malabuyo, meanwhile, finished 10th in preliminaries and failed to advance to the 10-athlete women’s floor exercise finals at the International Gymnastics Federation Artistic Gymnastics World Cup at the Aspire Laides Sports Hall in Doha, Qatar.

She scored 12.533 points to land as one of three reserves for the finals.

“She still has a chance to make it to Paris depending on how the finals of the floor exercise play out,” Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion told BusinessMirror via chat.

The 21-year-old Los Angeles-based Filipino-American, who was a reserve on the US team at the Tokyo Olympics, is also depending on the Olympic qualification points she earned from previous World Cup legs in Cottbus, Baku and Cairo.

She’s running second with 69 points—30 in Cairo in February where she won a silver medal in the floor exercise, 14 In Germany and 25 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Austria’s Charlize Moerz leads with 80 points for a guaranteed stint in Paris, while Spain’s Laura Casabuena was third with 45 points but threatens Malabuyo after she advanced to the finals of the floor exercise in Doha on Saturday.

Casabuena needs at least 25 points to dislodge Malabuyo and hasten her Olympic bid.

Former world champion and Paris qualifier Carlos Yulo, meanwhile, bounced back from a frustrating floor exercise performance by making the finals in the parallel bars and vault.

Another Filipino-American, Levi Jung-Ruivivar, also reached the uneven bars finals.