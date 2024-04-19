Neda: PHL, investor ‘safe haven’

THE Philippines is offering a safe haven for investors amid global headwinds as it continues to undertake reforms to make the country an investment destination for foreign businesses, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

In a statement, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said amid the global economic slowdown, geopolitical tensions, and election-related uncertainty in major economies, the country continues to create “compelling reasons” for investors to choose the Philippines as their next investment destination.

Balisacan said the Philippine government’s optimism is anchored on its proactive approach in seeking out investment and trade opportunities, as well as its swift implementation of projects crucial to the country’s socioeconomic transformation.

“All of these initiatives will support and spur our numerous growth drivers—in construction and infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, retail and tourism, education and health, IT and creatives—as we go through this exciting stage in our nation’s development,” he said.

Balisacan said the government expects a significant boost to growth and job creation from the accelerated rollout of the “Build-Better-More” infrastructure flagship projects worth $161.7 billion or P9.14 trillion.

The government also has a flagship housing program which aims to construct 3.3 million housing units by 2028 to plug the housing gap. Initially, the administration aimed to build 1 million homes annually.

Balisacan noted that the government has also undertaken reforms and initiatives to clarify ambiguities in the rules, expand markets for local industries, streamline government processes and promote more competition.

“We have laid the groundwork for major projects and programs. We expect to see more of these projects becoming operational this year onwards, improving connectivity and supporting growth and resilience,” stated the government’s chief economic planner.

Balisacan added that with the increasing share of the working-age population, investors can expect demand to rise over the next few decades.

He assured them that the government is working on the fundamentals of education, health, and social protection systems so that the economy may benefit from this demographic dividend.

Balisacan and the Marcos Administration’s Economic Team made their case to potential investors during the Philippine Investors Dialogue held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Wednesday, April 17.

Image credits: NEDA





