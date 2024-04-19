Minimum broker commission scrapped

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has removed the minimum amount of commission that stockbrokers may charge their customers in a bid to spur activity in the local stock market.

The agency issued SEC Memorandum Circular No. 7, Series of 2024, last April 16, providing for the Removal of the Minimum Commission charged by Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) Stockbrokers.

The new rule allows brokers to set their own commission schedule for transactions with their customers, without the limitations of a prescribed regulatory minimum commission.

A 1977 resolution by the SEC previously set the broker’s commission at 1.5 percent. Meanwhile, guidelines issued by the PSE prescribed a minimum commission ranging from 0.25 percent to 0.05 percent of the value of a trade transaction.

“Lower transaction costs are vital in encouraging the public to invest their money in the stock market. The removal of the minimum stockbroker’s commission seeks to address this, and hopefully bring out more retail investors and spur trading activity,” SEC chairman Emilio B. Aquino said.

“The SEC will continue to review existing rules and regulations to see areas where we can make improvements to achieve our goal of boosting the capital market,” he said.

The removal of the minimum commission takes into account the rise of online trading platforms, which have paved the way to more cost-efficient transactions. It also takes cues from other neighboring jurisdictions which do not prescribe a minimum stockbroker’s commission.

The SEC is banking on the removal of the minimum commission to help spur trading in the stock market, in line with other recent reforms implemented to boost the capital market.

The new rule also seeks to empower the investing public to engage the services of a broker of their choice based on cost preference.

In 2023, the SEC approved the shorter settlement cycle of T+2 from T+3, thereby allowing investors to receive proceeds from securities trades within two days instead of three. This also reduced risk exposure for trading participants by one day.

Stockbroker AB Capital and Investment Corp. chairman and CEO Antonio Jose Periquet said the Philippines has too many brokers, compared with its regional peers, competing in a small market.

He said stockbrokers in the Philippines should start thinking of consolidating to survive.