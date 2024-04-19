Mapúa University secures spot in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024

As a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence in higher education, Mapúa University enters the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings (WUR) 2024 alongside four other Philippine universities, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards global recognition.

The country’s premier engineering and technological school also secures positions in three subject areas, clinching the top spot in the country for Physical Sciences (Rank 801-1000) and sharing the top spot in Computer Science (Rank 801-1000) and Engineering (Rank 1001+) with other esteemed local universities.

A comprehensive review under THE’s corrections policy concluded that Mapúa was initially overlooked due to a publication mapping issue. After correcting the oversight, the University rightfully secured its position in the global rankings and maintained its 2023 overall rank (1501+), tying for the third spot in the Philippines.

“This recognition underscores our commitment to excellence and highlights the important contributions of our faculty and students to the academic community. As a global leader in education, it is the University’s vision to foster sustainable socio-economic growth in society through innovation, digital transformation, and lifelong education”, said Dr. Dodjie S. Maestrecampo, President and CEO of Mapúa University.

“Our position in THE-WUR 2024 reaffirms our dedication to empower the future leaders and builders of the future”, he added.

Celebrating its centennial year in 2025, Mapúa’s inclusion in this year’s THE rankings hold a unique significance for the institution. For a century, the University has been at the forefront of providing cutting-edge education, pioneering innovations in digital education, and producing globally competitive graduates.