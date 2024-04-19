Manila Water unit to acquire EHI shares

Manila Water Philippine Ventures (MWPV) has signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with EquiParco Holdings Corp. (EPHC), Metropac Water Investments Corp. (MWIC), and TwinPeak Hydro Resources Corp. (THRC) for the sale and purchase of 70 percent shares in Equipacific HoldCo Inc. (EHI).

Equipacific HoldCo Inc. is an investment company which holds 90 percent of the outstanding shares of Laguna Water District Aquatech Resources Corp. (LARC), a joint-venture company formed for the rehabilitation, improvement, expansion, operation, and maintenance of the water supply system of the Laguna Water District (LWD) in the municipalities of Los Baños, Bay, Calauan, Victoria and Nagcarlan in the province of Laguna.

With the acquisition, the service coverage of the subsidiary of Manila Water Co. Inc. in Laguna is expected to increase from 21 percent to 27 percent.

Currently, Laguna Water, a joint venture between MWPV and the Provincial Government of Laguna, provides water, wastewater, and environmental services to municipalities of Santa Rosa, Cabuyao, Biñan, Pagsanjan, and several areas in Sta. Cruz, Pakil, Victoria and Calauan.

Laguna Water also provides water and wastewater services in various real estate developments in Laguna, which includes BellaVita (in Pila, Alaminos and San Pablo), Amaia (in Calamba and San Pablo) and Ayala Greenfield Estates-Calamba.

“The acquisition will provide MWPV with the opportunity to optimize operational synergies with Laguna Water for the benefit of the customers in the province of Laguna,” said Barny Kim, Manila Water New Business Development Head.

Last month, Manila Water reported that its income fell 4 percent to P5.87 billion in 2023 from the previous year’s P6.14 billion on higher expenses and losses incurred by its international business.

The East Zone concessionaire said its revenues rose 34 percent to P30.7 billion from the previous year’s P22.79 billion, driven by the continued recovery of customer demand with the resumption of economic activities, as well as implementation of tariff adjustments and several non-East zone businesses in the country.

“In our East Zone business, the implementation of the first set of tariff adjustments has allowed us to continue our projects in compliance with our service obligations. Similarly, we see good results from our non-East Zone subsidiaries, such as Boracay, South Luzon and Calbayog which have posted turnarounds in operations,” Jose Victor Emmanuel A. De Dios, the company’s president and CEO, said.

“For our international businesses, the deliberate view we take on our legacy investments is evidence of our disciplined portfolio management. We will further streamline our investments and look for better growth opportunities. We are hopeful that our hard work will continue to yield positive results for the rest of the year,” he added.

At Manila Water’s East Zone Concession, net income improved by 60 percent to P8.8 billion as higher revenues and effective cost management drove the significant growth in earnings, the company said.