‘Manila, Washington must bolster defense interoperability’

Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. said there is a need to bolster the interoperability of the defenses of the Philippines and the United States.

Teodoro issued the statement during the inaugural 3+3 Ministerial Meeting held between foreign/state and defense secretaries as well as the national security advisers of the Philippines and the US last week.

“During the 3+3 Ministerial Meeting, Secretary Teodoro emphasized the importance of strengthening Philippine-US defense interoperability, particularly in maritime and cyber domains. This aligns with the ongoing transformation of the DND. The meeting also reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to a rules-based international order and in pursuit of a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” DND Spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said in a statement on Thursday.

This meeting took place during the sidelines of the historic Philippines-Japan-United States Trilateral Leaders’ Summit held on April 12.

The DND spokesperson said the Philippine-US 3+3 Ministerial Meeting is envisioned as a regular forum, complementing the annual Philippine-US Bilateral Strategic Dialogue and Philippine-US Maritime Dialogue.

Andolong said this offers another avenue for ongoing discussions regarding the Mutual Defense Treaty.

As this developed, the Philippine Air Force and Pacific Air Forces held a civil-military engagement as part of the Cope Thunder PH 2024-1 at Basa Air Base, Floridablanca, Pampanga, also on Thursday.

Pilots from the 5th Fighter Wing, PAF; and the Pacific Air Forces engaged with air traffic controllers from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) in a discussion focused on the characteristics of the FA-50PH and F-16 jet fighters.

This engagement seeks to provide members of the CAAP with a deeper understanding of these aircraft, thereby fostering improved coordination and safety in air traffic control management.

Image credits: Bernard Testa





