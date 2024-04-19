`

Today’s front page, Thursday, April 18, 2024

Letran downs JRU, gains share of lead with CSB

LETRAN claimed its fourth win in as many matches, beating Jose Rizal University, 25-16, 25-19, 25-19, on Thursday in the NCAA Season 99 women’s volleyball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

Marie Judiel Nitura scored 16 and Gia Maquilang added 15 as Letran gained a share of the lead with College of St. Benilde.

The Lady Bombers slumbered to 1-3.

“The job is not yet done and the NCAA is still far from over,” Letran coach Oliver Almadro said. “We have to continue working hard and we need to seek to improve.”

Arellano University defeated San Beda, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18, to improve to 2-2.

The Red Spikers slid to 1-3.

