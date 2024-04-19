La Salle-Zobel, Canossa catch QF bus

LA SALLE-ZOBEL and Canossa Academy-Lipa grabbed the last quarterfinal tickets with big wins at the close of eliminations of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championships on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

La Salle-Zobel earned a 25-20, 22-25, 25-19 win over Maryhill College Lucena (1-4) while Canossa Academy grinded out a 25-21, 23-25, 25-20 victory over Parañaque City (0-5).

La Salle-Zobel finished at 2-3 won-lost for the No. 4 seed in Pool A and Canossa Academy clinched the last spot with a similar record in Pool B of the girls’ division.

Canossa Academy got a lift from La Salle-Lipa, which eliminated Colegio de Los Baños (1-4) with a 25-5, 25-10 win to ensure no playoff complications for the last ticket in Pool B.

La Salle-Lipa secured the second seed in Pool B with a 4-1 card just behind unbeaten National University (5-0) with San Juan Institute of Technology-Batangas placing third with a 3-2 record.

In Pool A, La Salle-Zobel joined fellow quarterfinalists University of Santo Tomas (5-0), Kings’ Montessori School (4-1) and Gracel Christian College (3-2), respectively.

But with little to no break, La Salle-Zobel and Canossa Academy face a daunting task against the unbeaten squads in the quarterfinals Saturday in the same venue.

La Salle-Zobel will have its hands full against fellow University Athletic Association of the Philippines bet NU at 3 p.m. while Canossa Academy is drawn against another powerhouse University of Santo Tomas at 10 a.m.

Other pairings feature Kings’ Montessori School against San Juan Institute of Technology Batangas at 12:30 p.m., and La Salle-Lipa versus Gracel Christian College at 5:30 p.m.

Final rankings in the boys’ play are still being determined at press time as a regular five-setter format will be implemented starting in the quarterfinals from a short three-set duel in the eliminations.

The quarterfinals will be played in a knockout format, as well as the semifinals and the finals for the prestigious title of the first youth tourney of the PNVF headed by President Ramon “Tats” Suzara.