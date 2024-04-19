`

King Crunchers halt Sealions streak at five

kim malabunga jude garcia
Jude Garcia and Kim Malabunga show the way for Criss Cross.
CRISS Cross rose from a sluggish start and beat PGJC-Navy, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19, to boost their bid push for the 2024 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference semifinals on Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The King Crunchers bounced back from a five-set loss to league-leading Cignal and improved their record to 5-1 for second spot.

The Sealions’ win streak ended at five and they slide to third at 5-2.

A win over Philippine Air Force on Sunday will move Criss Cross to the semifinals.

Jude Garcia had 21 points on 18 attacks and three blocks, Kim Malabunga scored 12 and Ysay Marasigan added 10 as the King Crunchers sealed the win in one hour and 56 minutes.

Geuel Asia had 21 excellent sets and scored four points.

Joeven de la Vega led the Sealions with 20 points, while Greg Dolor scored 13.

Navy faces D’Navigators on April 28 at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

