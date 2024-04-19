Ironkids usher in Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu City

THE Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu features a thrilling and fast-paced event when it kicks off Sunday in Mactan with the rising stars of triathlon clashing in the Ironkids a day ahead on Saturday at The Reef Island Resort.

The aquathlon event, which drew 254 kids aged 6 to 15, aims to promote an active and healthy lifestyle among the youth—competitors will vie for titles in the 6-8 to 13-15 age groups in the individual and mixed relay divisions.

The 6-8 age group will complete a 100-meter swim followed by a 1-km run, while participants in the 13-15 category will compete in a 250-meter swim and a 2-km run race.

Relay events will also feature shorter distances suited to each age group.

The event, sponsored by RLC Residences, also serves as a precursor to the highly anticipated Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu presented by Megaworld and Mactan Newtown.

Race officials are ensuring a test of physical endurance and personal triumph in the challenging 1.9-km swim, 90-km bike and 21-km run race.

Departing from previous setups, the swim leg will now feature color-coded buoys for improved navigation—yellow for outbound, orange for inbound and red for key turns.

The bike route, including the 8.9km CCLEX or Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway bridge, guarantees a fast yet demanding course, reminiscent of the 2022 event. The closing run stage, on the other hand, offers a vibrant, festive atmosphere, boosting the spirits of the triathletes as they sprint towards the finish line.

The organizing Ironman Group continues to innovate, providing athletes with new challenges and exceptional racing experiences.

The premier endurance race will start and end at the Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City, hosting 14 and 13 female professionals, alongside close to 1,400 participants across various age categories.

With the return of the elite pros and the new racecourse conditions, winning times are expected to surpass previous records.

The event also features a relay category and promotes female participation and offers 45 age-group qualifying slots, along with additional 15 berths, dedicated to promoting female participation, for the World Championship slated December 14 and 15 in New Zealand.

Highlighted by prominent athletes such as Daniel Bakkegard of Denmark and Anne Reischmann of Germany, the race packs promise on both the men’s and women’s sides.

Additionally, the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu is integration into The Ironman Group’s Season Pass and Flex90 offerings, boosting the athletes’ participation flexibility and race experience across Oceania and Asia.