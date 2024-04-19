Iran releases Indian woman crew of MSC Aries

IRAN has released one of the crew members of container ship MSC Aries, Iran’s state media reported.

The crew is an Indian woman, Hossein Abbasnejad, director-general of the local Ports and Maritime Department, said.

This brings to 24 the number of crew still being held by Iran after its Special Naval of Force seized the Portuguese-flagged ship last April 13. Four of the 24 remaining seafarers are Filipinos, while the rest are Indians, Russians, Estonians and Pakistanis.

The Department of Foreign Affairs had earlier said it is working with the Iranian Foreign Ministry for the early release of the Filipino seafarers, and had requested consular access. (see related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/17/phl-envoy-seeks-irans-go-ahead-to-meet-4-ofws-in-seized-vessel/)

On 13 April, the Special Naval Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) seized the Portuguese-flagged MCS Aries ship near the Strait of Hormuz.

She was handed over to the Indian consulate in the southern province of Hormozgan.

“Since the Islamic Republic of Iran abides by international conventions on maritime rights as well as moral values of the holy religion of Islam, its Foreign Ministry coordinated with Indian diplomats in Iran to pave the way for the female crew member’s release,” Islamic Republic News Agency quoted the port official as saying.

Tehran said it took MSC Aries for “violating maritime laws and not answering calls made by Iranian authorities.”

The ship is operated and managed by London-based Zodiac Maritime Shipping Company, which is affiliated with Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer.

Image credits: VesselFinder





