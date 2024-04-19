`

Today’s front page, Thursday, April 18, 2024

screenshot 2024 04 18 at 12.22.32 pm

India delivers Brahmos supersonic missiles to PHL — report

File photo: BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, with major indigenous systems, successfully test fired from ITR, at Chandipur in Odisha, India, on September 30, 2019.
  • business mirror 728x90
  • sm job fair 728 90 (1)
  • 728 90
  • el sitio nativo banner 728 x 90 business mirror
  • sm 728x90 summer april 1 10
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

INDIA has finally delivered the first batch of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines on Friday, reports from Indian media said.

Indian news agency, Asian News International, posted photos of an Indian Air Force cargo plane with missile system.

Economic Times of India also posted video on X of the cargo plane arriving at Clark International Airport and Indian military offering sweets to Filipino Marine soldiers who welcomed their arrival.

The arrival of the first batch came two years after the Philippines and India signed the US$375 million (Php 18.9 billion) deal in 2022.

BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles is the first supersonic missiles of the Philippines, and also the first defense material export of India.

Brahmos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, an India-Russian joint venture, claims that their supersonic missile is the fastest in the world at 2.8 Mach, three times faster than the speed of sound or at least almost 1 kilometer per second.

  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px

Operators from the Philippine Marines’ share-based anti-ship missile battalion have already trained in India on how to operate the missile system.

Image credits: indian Ministry of Defence (GODL-India)



0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
Related Topics

Know more