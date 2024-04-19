India delivers Brahmos supersonic missiles to PHL — report

INDIA has finally delivered the first batch of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines on Friday, reports from Indian media said.

Indian news agency, Asian News International, posted photos of an Indian Air Force cargo plane with missile system.

Economic Times of India also posted video on X of the cargo plane arriving at Clark International Airport and Indian military offering sweets to Filipino Marine soldiers who welcomed their arrival.

The arrival of the first batch came two years after the Philippines and India signed the US$375 million (Php 18.9 billion) deal in 2022.

BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles is the first supersonic missiles of the Philippines, and also the first defense material export of India.

Brahmos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, an India-Russian joint venture, claims that their supersonic missile is the fastest in the world at 2.8 Mach, three times faster than the speed of sound or at least almost 1 kilometer per second.

Operators from the Philippine Marines’ share-based anti-ship missile battalion have already trained in India on how to operate the missile system.

Image credits: indian Ministry of Defence (GODL-India)





