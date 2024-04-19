Harnessing Filipino talent for global businesses

Asia, especially the Philippines, has been emerging as a global destination for talent. With its growing pool of skilled professionals and favorable business environment, it has gained popularity with several global companies.

While the outsourcing industry has been one of the main drivers of this trend since the 2000s, the post-pandemic landscape paved the rise of remote work as a favored option and global hiring becoming much more accessible for companies. More and more companies are looking to Asia to help their talent, with the Philippines being one of the top countries.

“Remote work is here to stay and will be very vital in bridging the talent gap across the world,” shares Marlon Ocampo, regional sales leader for Asia and vice president at CXC Philippines.

CXC is a global company that aims to simplify the complex world of work, by enabling organizations to hire contingent workforce across the globe.

The worldwide talent gap

According to a recent study, 77% of employers worldwide are experiencing difficulties filling job vacancies, marking the highest talent shortage in 17 years.

This worldwide talent gap is a pressing issue affecting various sectors, with the IT industry being particularly vulnerable.

As organizations strive to elevate their workforce performance and productivity, the escalating talent shortage poses a formidable obstacle.

The surge in demand for skilled professionals coupled with the scarcity of qualified candidates has intensified competition in the labor market, compelling decision-makers to seek innovative and strategic solutions to meet their staffing needs effectively.

Talent landscape in the Philippines

The pool of talented professionals in the Philippines spans across a wide array of industries and sectors, making it an attractive destination for global companies.

For instance, the country is home to numerous multinational companies in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, such as call centers, shared services centers, and back-office support.

In addition, the Philippines boasts a thriving tech industry, producing skilled software developers, system administrators, and IT support professionals.

The healthcare industry is another sector experiencing tremendous growth, leading to an increasing demand for healthcare professionals such as nurses, doctors, and other allied health professionals trained to international standards.

Remote work: local talent to global market

With the continued rise of remote work, businesses today have a unique opportunity to harness the exceptional talent of the Philippines and extend their global reach through remote work solutions.

This transformation has paved the way for organizations to seamlessly integrate Filipino professionals into their operations, leveraging their diverse skills and expertise on an international scale.

“Mandates on flexible work arrangements alongside creative employment solutions made it much easier for global companies to add global talents to their workforce,” adds Ocampo. “However, it is one thing to hire a global workforce, and another to do it compliantly.”

Compliance as key to longevity

“We at CXC believe that compliance is key to having a contingent workforce, we have local entities across Asia and the globe, serving as local experts and hiring partners to our clients. We want to make sure that we are enabling a workforce that works right,” Ocampo sums up.

CXC Philippines is part of the CXC Global group, with 30+ years of experience and 16 years of presence in the Philippines.

Learn more about CXC’s more than 30 years of expertise and its Employer of Record service here.





Image credits: PITON-Global





