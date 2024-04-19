Geopolitics may hurt bid to tame inflation

GEOPOLITICAL risks would make it more difficult for oil-dependent countries like the Philippines to tame inflation, which could accelerate to double digits if oil prices jump to unprecedented levels, according to local economists.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that oil traders piled into more than 3 million barrels worth of options contracts in a bet that prices would spike to $250 a barrel by June as geopolitical risks remain elevated.

That figure is already making the rounds among local oil traders, according to De La Salle University economist Maria Ella Oplas.

“I am sure that the increase in inflation would be inevitable [should oil prices reach $250],” Oplas told BusinessMirror on Thursday.

Aside from the acceleration in inflation rate, former Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Dante Canlas said the tripling of oil prices would worsen the country’s current account and cause the peso to weaken.

“The war in the Middle East is iffy. United Nation member countries want to avert an escalation. If de-escalation occurs under a good-sense scenario on the part of the protagonists, oil prices will stabilize,” Canlas told BusinessMirror.

Peter Lee U, economist from the University of Asia and the Pacific, held a similar view on the “iffiness” of war: “I think they are assuming that war will break out in the Middle East. It’s difficult to forecast as it depends on how extensive the war will be, which I would not try to estimate. But even if a war breaks out, I doubt prices could reach that level (about 4 times current oil prices) or stay at that level for long. As the price of oil rises, it sets in play adjustments on the demand side (economic recession, which reins in demand, and switching to other fuels, and would tend to keep oil prices from further spiking. No doubt a war would still elevate oil prices.”

Mr. U noted, “250 is about 4 times current 80$ for WTI. Anything is possible with war. As they say, all bets are off in case of war. Personally, I think it’s low probability for that level though not impossible.”

Caution on price caps, subsidies

Ateneo de Manila University economost Leonardo Lanzona Jr. cautioned against implementing policies to moderate oil prices that would require government resources.

Lanzona referred to the measures implemented in the 1970s when the government imposed oil price regulations and subsidized gasoline consumption.

At the time, Lanzona said, the government owned oil refineries, a situation that prompted the administration to take on “tremendous loans.”

“Yes, inflation is the main consequence [of high oil prices]. But we need to pass this difficult period before things get better. This will require new ways of living together. We may not be the best prepared nation in meeting these challenges,” Lanzona said.

“But as in a basketball match, the manner in which we combine our existing abilities and play as a team is more important than the individual contributions of each player. Our experience as Asian basketball champions should give us some valuable lessons in meeting these challenges,” he added.

Next inflation era

In a new brief, Oxford Economics said inflation has been “exceptionally low and stable” in the 2000s and 2010s. However, recent geopolitical risks and extreme climate change may be paving the way for a new era of inflation.

Apart from these, inflation pressures are expected to rise on the back of srtong demand from increased public spending fof defense, greening the economy, and aging. De-globalization is also included in these pressures.

Given these, Oxford Economics expects policy rates to be elevated. Based on the recent action of central banks, the think tank said they were “prepared to risk recession to bring inflation back to target.”

“We expect central banks will remain committed to hitting their inflation targets. But this doesn’t necessarily mean that inflation won’t regularly exceed or undershoot target,” Oxford Economics stated.

“When it does, the scale and direction of any persistent misses will likely depend on the type, frequency, and scale of the shock that hits the economy, and whether it occurs against a broader backdrop of strong or weak economic fundamentals and firms’ pricing responses,” the think tank added.

In the Philippines, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) raised interest rates by 450 basis points since 2022. The Monetary Board has maintained key policy rates at 6.5 percent in its April 8 meeting. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/09/inflation-may-prompt-rate-cuts-delay-to-2025/).

Earlier, the BSP said it remained undaunted by the recent depreciation of the peso as well as the rise in oil prices due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

In a briefing on Wednesday, BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. told reporters the depreciation of the peso is an “adjustment” that would only have a small impact on monetary policy.

As to the impact of higher oil, Remolona said there is no sense of escalation with regard to the tensions in the Middle East and that “retaliation will not be massive.” (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/18/bsp-unfazed-by-peso-slide-oil-price-rise/).

Image credits: Junpinzon | Dreamstime.com





