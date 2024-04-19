‘GCash trading platform attracts 500K investors’

G-Xchange Inc., the owner of GCash, said the user base of its online trading platform GStocks has reached half a million.

The company said GStocks has taken strides in gaining investors’ confidence by establishing itself as “a reliable trading channel and by offering well-timed investment insights and advisories to its users.”

G-Xchange said it has attracted an “extensive and diverse” range of users in every region in the country namely in the National Capital Region at 37 percent; North Luzon, 15 percent; South Luzon, 25 percent; Visayas, 13 percent and Mindanao, 10 percent.

“We have a compounded annual growth rate of about 11 percent in stock market investors. I’m hopeful that with the easy access and the education initiatives that we are doing for the GCash subscribers, hopefully, at least in the next five years, if they could double that 1.9 million, we’ll be happy,” Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. President and CEO Ramon Monzon said.

In 2023, GCash tapped AB Capital Securities Inc. to introduce GStocks to its millions of users, allowing them to diversify their portfolios and choose companies listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange.

“Through our partnership with GCash, it’s now very easy for an individual to open an account for local stock investments and trade in stocks, with just a tap of their finger,” AB Capital’s chairman and CEO Antonio Jose Periquet said.

“We are very determined to craft different solutions and make wealth creation easier for millions of Filipinos, while ensuring compliance with our regulators. We found like-minded partners in AB Capital and the PSE who share the vision of advancing financial empowerment for more Filipinos in a way that is safe, easy, and less daunting,” said Edgardo Layug, GCash’s group head of wealth management.