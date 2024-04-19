First Lady says she and PBBM to focus on projects that will ‘outlive’ his term, admits falling out with VP Sara

RATHER than getting distracted by detractors, including members of the Duterte family, First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos said she and her husband, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., will remain focused on projects that will “outlive” the Marcos administration.

In a video interview posted in the social media page of broadcast reporter Anthony Taberna, Louise Marcos, who is usually referred to as FL in Malacañang, said she is counting the remaining days of her husband’s term the same way she does, when handling a case.

A lawyer by profession, FL said she wants to wrap up her projects before the end of her husband’s term.

FL was involved in the restoration of heritage sites in Malacañang and spearheading the ongoing rehabilitation of the Pasig River together with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

“I hope in 1,500 days I will be remembered for these projects that will outlive ourselves instead of all these slander,” FL said partly in Filipino.

“Even my husband. He will be judged by the bridges and roads that he built,” she added.

Not in charge

Despite her given roles in the Marcos administration, she denied rumors that she is involved in the Cabinet meetings or in her husband’s decision to appoint or suspend government officials.

“They should be careful. If I’m in-charge [in the appointments], all of them will not survive [in the government],” FL said.

She said she only visited Cabinet meetings twice. The first time was after the inauguration of the President, and the second time was last September to invite Cabinet members to attend the surprise birthday party of her husband

FL also belied claims she was the one responsible for the 60-day preventive suspension of Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib, stressing she did not even know the local official.

Jubahib was suspended by the Office of the President amid the ongoing investigation of allegations he engaged in grave abuse of authority and oppression during the 2023 barangay elections.

FL made the remark amid critics’ claims that she was the one pulling the strings in Malacañang.

She pointed out that she made many choices in her life for the benefit of her husband, including moving from New York to Ilocos province so he could pursue his political ambition, sending their children to boarding school in London, and also giving up the law firm, which she helped establish.

Crossed the line

The First Lady, however, did admit her rumored falling out with Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte was true.

FL said Sara “crossed the line,” when the Vice President laughed, while her father, former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, ridiculed President Marcos at a rally in Davao.

At that time, former President Duterte claimed Marcos was “high” on drugs and that the First Son, Ferdinand “Sandro” A. Marcos, III was eyeing to become prime minister.

After that incident, FL said she started snubbing Sara during events, which she intends to continue doing until the Vice President apologizes to her.

“That is wrong. You (Sara) crossed the line. I’m many things but I am not a hypocrite,” FL said.

“For me, I was hurt because my husband will do everything to protect you (Sara). You ran together [in the 2022 polls]. All of us should be united in the recovery. Then you will go to a rally, and the President will be called ‘high.’ Is that something proper? Even Leni never did that,” she added, speaking partly in Filipino.

She was referring to former Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo, who ran against Marcos in the 2022 polls.

‘Unsophisticated’ detractors

While she admitted she was initially irked by the detractors of her husband, FL said she has no intention of filing charges against them,

She said among those regularly criticizing her and her husband, were previous Marcos supporters, including video blogger Maharlika, whose real name is Claire Contreras, Sass Rogando Sasot, and former Biliran Representative Glenn Chong.

“You know, I’m a lawyer, right? Filing charges is my life . . . It will be a waste of time filing charges against them,” she said.

FL said she will not stoop down to the level of the “unsophisticated” detractors and just let them suffer from their negative karma.

“What a life. Bring it on. There’s such a thing as karma,” FL said.

When asked why the President’s sister, Senator Maria Imelda “Imee” R. Marcos is not defending her brother against such criticisms, FL did not comment.

“Maybe, you should ask her. I am just an outlaw. I know what line not to cross,” FL said.

Image credits: PNA/Rolando Mailo





