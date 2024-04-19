Exec: PLDT will accelerate expansion of fiber network

PLDT Inc.’s home broadband subsidiary aims to sustain its leadership in the market this year, after accounting for more than half of the industry’s total revenues in 2023.

In a roundtable discussion on Thursday, PLDT SVP Jeremiah de la Cruz said PLDT Home generated over half of the industry’s fiber-only revenues, amounting to P53 billion, representing a 9-percent growth from the year prior.

With 3.2 million fiber customers as of end-2023, PLDT Home continues to dominate the market, commanding 50 percent of the total fiber-to-the-home industry customers.

Since 2021, the company has consistently increased its share of industry revenues, reaching 50.6 percent by the end of 2023. Moreover, PLDT Home contributed to the growth of the Philippine telco sector, driving 68 percent of the industry’s revenue hike in 2023 alone.

This year, de la Cruz said the company plans to outpace the market even further, focusing on building its fiber broadband business through expansion to greenfield areas.

“We have to be able to sustain it, but that’s not the goal and attitude. We want to continue to grow and outpace the market. In 2024, we are going to reaccelerate our fiber rollout in greenfields,” he said.

PLDT Home has an average revenue per use of P1,493, an 11-percent rise from the year prior.

De la Cruz noted that the company has also maintained a low churn rate of 1.8 percent, below the industry average of 2 percent.

PLDT Home continues to expand its portfolio of offerings and services to meet the different connectivity needs of Filipino households. Following the introduction of the country’s first Gigabit Fiber plans that offer ultrafast, first-world connectivity speeds of up to 10Gbps, PLDT Home is unveiling its Always On service.

“The Always-On broadband service represents a pioneering solution in the industry, delivering uninterrupted connectivity to PLDT Home customers. This service ensures seamless, ultra-high-speed internet access 24/7, empowering users for work, study, or entertainment,” PLDT said.

“We want to continue to enable our customers to experience a new era of connectivity with technologies that provide them with an unmatched digital experience and speeds at home,” added de la Cruz.