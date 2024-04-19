Economic team mounts PHL dialogue for US investors

THE Philippine economic team convened the Philippine Dialogue on April 17 in Washington, DC, to attract American investors to expand their businesses to the country.

According to the Department of Finance (DOF), the dialogue enabled the country’s economic managers and US-based business and financial communities to engage in an in-depth roundtable discussion on investment opportunities in the Philippines.

The Philippine Dialogue was attended by around 90 executives from US-based funds and corporations, multilateral institutions, and the public sector, the DOF added.

Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto presented the country’s growth trajectory, domestic market, and the “demographic sweet spot” to generate potential investors.

“Over the years, the US has been our stalwart ally. It has supported us in strengthening national security and provided investments and development programs that uplifted the lives of Filipinos,” Recto said.

The Finance chief said the country’s gross domestic product (GDP)

grew by 5.6 percent, the fastest in the Asean region. Meanwhile, multilateral organizations expect the country’s growth to expand by 5.8 percent to 6.3 percent in 2024, but lower than the economic team’s 6 to 7 percent projection for 2024.

Recto expressed confidence that the country’s domestic market offers “huge capacity” for enterprises to thrive as the Philippines heads towards becoming an upper-middle-income country next year and the world’s 13th largest consumer market by 2030.

The Finance chief also took note of the “robust” remittance inflows from the overseas Filipino workforce. According to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) data, cash remittances rose to $2.65 billion in February 2024.

Recto added that the rebound of the tourism industry, reflected by increased tourism receipts as well as the “hefty” business process outsourcing (BPO) export revenues, gives the country “ample” buffers against external headwinds.

“Another reason why investing in the Philippines is the best move is our commitment to ensuring business stability through prudent fiscal management,” Recto noted.

The economic team recently adjusted the budget deficit ceilings to 5.6 percent of GDP to fund its infrastructure spending, and to 3.7 percent by 2028, as it expects debt-to-GDP ratio of 60.3 percent in 2024 and 55.9 percent in 2028.

Last year, the country’s fiscal deficit narrowed to 6.2 percent from its peak of 8.6 percent in 2021 at the height of the pandemic.

“The narrowing deficit path is attributed to the consistently higher government revenue collections and improved expenditure management, which prioritizes massive infrastructure projects and social services,” Recto said.

Recto also underscored government’s commitment to ensuring business stability through probusiness policies, such as Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Code and the institutionalized green lanes, as well as the refining of priority tax reforms.

Lastly, the demographic “sweet spot” with a median age population of 25 years old was also highlighted by Recto, making the country more “advantageous and globally competitive.”

Socioeconomic and Development Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan, Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman, and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Deputy Governor Francisco G. Dakila Jr. of the country’s economic team were present at the dialogue.

Among the guests were Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, HSBC Public Sector Banking Chairman of the Global Banking and Markets Michael Ellan, Citi Corporate & Investment Banking Vice Chairman Jay Collins, and Citi Managing Director and Head of Public Sector Group in Asia Pacific Michael Paulus.