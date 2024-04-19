DMW: 3 Filipinos dead in UAE flooding

Three overseas Filipino workers (OFW) died in the heavy flooding in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a social media post last Thursday evening, DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans J. Cacdac confirmed the OFW fatalities.

“With extreme sadness, we report the death of three OFWs during the flooding in UAE,” he said.

Two of the victims are females, who died due to suffocation inside their vehicle during the flooding.

The remaining victim is a male, who succumbed from major injuries he sustained, when his vehicle fell into a sinkhole at the height of the flooding.

Cacdac did not disclose the name of the victims, but he assured DMW will provide help to their families.



The DMW’s Migrant Workers Offices and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are working closely to provide all assistance to the families of the three OFWs. Cacdac and the entire DMW family also offered their condolences to the relatives of the three fatalities.

UAE suffered severe flooding due to historic heavy thunderstorms, which hit the desert-dominated country on Monday and persisted the following day.

UAE’s neighboring country of Oman was also hit by torrential rains and the flash floods that it brought.

