China: We had ‘internal understanding’ with Marcos administration on managing Ayungin Shoal dispute

THE Chinese Embassy in Manila claimed on Thursday that the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. knew about the “gentleman’s agreement” between China and the Duterte administration on managing the dispute in Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Also on Thursday, the Philippines’s Department of Foreign Affairs slapped down the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s comments on Manila’s recent trilateral meetings with Japan and the United States. Beijing had protested the Philippines, US and Japan forming a group to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the East and South China Sea. The move to strengthen ties with allies US and Japan is a “sovereign choice,” said the DFA.

Meanwhile, insisting on its own narrative of the supposed “understanding” with Philippine officials, the Chinese Embassy said that aside from “repeated briefings” with “relevant agencies” under the Marcos administration about the informal arrangement that China had with President Duterte, they also had an “internal understanding” with Philippine Ambassador Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. It did not elaborate on what exactly that meant.

Locsin, the foreign affairs secretary during the last few years of the Duterte administration, was appointed by President Marcos Jr. as ambassador to London, and then – in concurrent capacity as special envoy to China last year.

“Since the current Philippine administration took office, the Chinese side has repeatedly briefed this administration on matters related to the Gentleman’s Agreement, made representations regarding the Ren’ai Jiao (Ayungin Shoal) issue, and remained committed to exploring ways of managing the differences through dialogue and consultation with the Philippine side.

“Manila and Beijing also had meetings of China-Philippines Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea (BCM),

“The Chinese side invited the Envoy of the President to China for Special Concerns of the Philippines to Beijing last September to discuss how to properly managethe situation at Ren’ai Jiao, which resulted in an internal understanding,” the spokesman of the Chinese Embassy claimed in a statement.

The Embassy said that after “rounds of serious communications with the military under the Marcos administration,” both the Philippines and China also agreed to have ‘a new model’ in managing the Ayungin Shoal dispute early this year.

“Regrettably, only one round of resupply mission was carried out within the realm of these understandings and arrangements before they were unilaterally abandoned by the Philippine side for no good reason,” the Embassy added, apparently referring to its claim that the Philippines had agreed that resupply missions would only carry basic needs, not construction or repair materials, of the Filipino soldiers on the BRP Sierra Madre grounded on Ayungin Shoal.

BusinessMirror asked Locsin for comment but he has not issued one.

The Departments of Foreign Affairs and National Defense have yet to comment on these claims by the Chinese Embassy.

China had earlier revealed that Duterte and then President Xi Jinping had an “understanding” that only food would be allowed to be supplied to the troops on the grounded Sierra Madre.

However, China accused the Marcos Jr. administration of reneging on this “gentleman’s agreement.”

The President said his predecessor did not pass on to him on what he now considers as a “secret agreement.” He was miffed over the idea that Duterte would have compromised the Philippine territorial claim to China.

The Chinese Embassy insisted that the Xi-Duterte arrangement has “nothing to do with our respective sovereign positions.”



“The Gentleman’s Agreement is about managing the situation on the ground, maintaining peace and preventing conflicts,” the Embassy said.

DFA: Trilateral agreement a ‘sovereign choice’

Meanwhile, the DFA took offense at the statement made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry objecting to President Marcos Jr.’s statements during the recent trilateral summit with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

“It is the sovereign choice and decision of the Philippines to strengthen our alliance with the United States and our strategic partnership with Japan, in accordance with our national interests and in line with our independent foreign policy. Our actions are in line with international law and complement our commitments in other regional and multilateral forums,” the DFA said in a statement Thursday.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry had earlier protested the Philippines, US and Japan forming a group to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the East and South China Sea.

“China strongly opposes the practice of bloc politics by relevant countries. We firmly oppose any acts that stoke and drive up tensions and harm other countries’ strategic security and interests. We are seriously against forming exclusive groupings in this region,” Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

The Philippine DFA said that China should look at itself first before blaming others for hyping the tension in the seas.

“The source of tension in our region is well known to all. China should reflect upon its own actions in the South China Sea and the West Philippine Sea. It is China’s excessive maritime claims and aggressive behavior, including its militarization of reclaimed features, that are undermining regional peace and stability and raising tensions.

“Unwarranted references to the Cold War sensationalize the situation and misrepresent the peaceful purpose of the trilateral cooperation. Nevertheless, those who wish to invoke the lessons of the past should also recall the need for adherence to the rule of law and how peace and stability has been maintained in our region through observance and respect for international law,” the DFA said in a statement.

Image credits: Public Affairs Office, Naval Forces West





